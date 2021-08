In honor of the start of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, Google joined forces with Studio 4C to create the most interactive doodle yet: Doodle Champion Island Games. Doodles are the creative changes made to the Google logo on special occasions. In this case, the logo is a video game in which you can participate in Olympic activities such as synchronized swimming, ping-pong and figure skating. To do this you will have to play as Lucky, a cat dressed as a ninja. When you win a game you will receive a scroll.