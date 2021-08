Some offices now sitting empty as companies shift to more remote work are being converted to lab spaces, according to the New York Times. It adds that the commercial real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield says that the vacancy rate for downtown office buildings in cities across the US has reached 16.4 percent, as remote work has become more prevalent with the COVID-19 pandemic. But with an influx in funding, the Times reports the life science industry is taking over some of those spaces.