Huntingdon County state prison guard accused of smuggling drugs
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon County state prison guard is in jail and faces charges after he allegedly smuggled drugs in exchange for crack cocaine and cash. Michael House, 60, of Mount Union, is charged with felony contraband and drug delivery-related counts along with misdemeanor drug possession after an investigation by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC), Bureau of Investigations and Intelligence (BII), according to charges filed in Huntingdon County.www.wearecentralpa.com
