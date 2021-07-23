Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Gallo & Grahm?! Legendary Santa Cruz winemaker Randall Grahm teams up with E. & J. Gallo

By Jessica Yadegaran
East Bay Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat has trailblazing visionary winemaker Randall Grahm been up to since he sold Bonny Doon Vineyard last year? He’s been building The Language of Yes, a new brand of small-batch, French inspired wines from E. & J. Gallo. It’s an unusual pairing — Grahm, the renegade Rhone Ranger and Santa...

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Grahm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winemaker#Winemaking#Food Drink#Beverages#Gallo Grahm#French#Luxury Wine Group#Cinsault#E J Gallo#Wine Spectator
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Drinkswinespectator.com

Exclusive: Randall Grahm Joins Forces with Gallo for a New Wine Project

Disregard the rumors that winemaker Randall Grahm is slowing down. Even after selling ownership in his wine company Bonny Doon last year, Grahm has continued making the wines while dreaming up his next big project. Now, he’s formed an unexpected alliance with E. & J. Gallo to produce a collection of California Central Coast wines called The Language of Yes.
Drinkswinemag.com

Lambert 2015 Silent Partner Cabernet Sauvignon (Barossa Valley)

Still in its infancy despite some bottle age, this inky Cab opens with plush dark berries, fistfuls of mint and other fresh herbs, dark chocolate, cedar and an iodine streak. There's a lovely lift of acidity on the palate, making the fruit feel fresh and juicy amid tightly wound savory, leathery tannins. Drink 2022–2035. Christina Pickard.
Drinkswinemag.com

Open Claim 2018 Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)

A bright yellow-gold color, this reflects its 16 months in one-third new French oak. The flavor impact of the barrels is less toasty and more like raw wood, and needs further bottle time for full integration. The fruit is crisp and medium ripe, with a mix of apple, white peach, lemon and grapefruit. There's a thin streak of vanilla weaving through the finish. Paul Gregutt.
Drinkswinemag.com

Seven Oxen 2017 Zinfandel (Paso Robles)

Prune, raisin and fruit-cake aromas show alongside caramel and fresher blackberry pie on the nose of this rich bottling. Creamy tannins uphold the ripe strawberry-sorbet flavors, which are lifted by hints of tarragon and grow tart toward the finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. Variety. Zinfandel. Winery. Seven Oxen. Print...
DrinksPosted by
Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: How the wine tasting thing goes

One of the most interesting aspects of working in wine is the process of tasting. Each week, we sit down with purveyors, winemakers, and importers to try a series of wines, sometimes it is 3 wines and sometimes it is 30. This may sound like all we do is sit around and drink all day,… The post Women + Wine: How the wine tasting thing goes appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
DrinksWTOP

Wine of the Week: A screw cap education

Like the recent cicada hatch, we have recently emerged from our COVID-19 cocoon and have cautiously reengaged with several of our friends, so we were thrilled when my wife and I received an invitation from our neighbor to join him for dinner. Naturally, I brought along a bottle of wine to open and enjoy with our meal, but not knowing exactly what our host preferred, I played it safe and brought a versatile white wine that’s usually a crowd pleaser.
San Jose, CAEast Bay Times

Farewell to Patty’s Inn, a San Jose bar with character

Sitting on the corner of Montgomery and San Fernando streets, just steps from the Diridon Caltrain Station, Patty’s Inn looks like a ramshackle watering hole from the outside. Inside, it looks like that, too — it’s also got character and a lot of history. But that history, going back to...
Food & Drinksnorthwestgeorgianews.com

This Sonoma County winery is faring quite well ‘flying by the seat of our pants’

It was seven years ago when Mark and Elizabeth Hanson bought a property in California’s Russian River Valley, one near where he was born in Santa Rosa. For several years they used those grapes from what Mark called a “marvelous Chardonnay and Pinot Noir vineyard” to supply some of the region’s top wineries, from Clos Du Val and Lando Wines to Paul Hobbs Winery and Patz & Hall.
DrinksPosted by
DFW Community News

Kerrville Hills Winery Adds a Mobile Flash Détente System

Kerrville Hills Winery is ushering in a major step forward in wine production innovation with flash détente thermovinification which will significantly improve the wine quality. The winery and winery incubator has purchased a Mobile Flash Détente OEnoSm’Art system from Pellenc America, Inc. for use beginning in the 2021 harvest. Flash...
Drinkswinemag.com

Westmount 2020 Pinot Gris (Willamette Valley)

Juicy, sappy and flat-out delicious, this is lushly endowed with ripe citrus and apple fruit, along with hints of green melon. Set against crisp acidity, the freshness is compelling, and amped up with a palate-cleaning minerality. This could age nicely, but the pleasure is right there right now, so why wait? Paul Gregutt.
Drinksgreatnorthwestwine.com

Dusted Valley Vintners 2017 Southwind Vineyard Estate BFM, Walla Walla Valley, $55

This family from Wisconsin has acted boldly ever since launching Dusted Valley Vintners in 2003, and they remain true to their goal for this bottling – ranking among the region’s “biggest Merlot-based blends.” In the PC world, BFM stands for “Blow your freaking Mind.” Their legion of supporters may likely view it was “Big F—ing Merlot.” Legally, the Right Bank Bordeaux-styled wine could be labeled as Merlot since its 79% is beyond the threshold of 75%, and the rest of the blend is Cabernet Franc (8%), Cabernet Sauvignon (7%), Malbec (5%) and Petit Verdot, all from Southwind Vineyard that’s now under the purview of acclaimed Sagemoor Farms. The use 30% new French oak gives it toasty overtones throughout with dusty red fruitiness, and there’s richness to the frontal tannins. Bottom line, it’s a bombastic red that lives up to its legacy and screams for nicely marbled proteins such as steak and barbecued ribs.
Drinkswinemag.com

It's a Headsnapper 2019 Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)

Candied peach, melon and lime open this ripe, fruity wine. The confected character carries through to the short finish where the acidity juts out. It's a straightforward summer sipper. Christina Pickard. rating. 85. Price. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. It's a Headsnapper. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12.5%. Bottle Size.
Santa Cruz, CAsantacruz.org

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz is undoubtedly the quintessential California beach town. Surfers tote their surfboards through local neighborhoods on their way to the beach. Families relax on the sand as kids splash and play in the water. Screams of delight drift above the waves from riders on the seaside rollercoaster, awakening nostalgic memories of summers past and inspiring a new generation. But while Santa Cruz is the classic spot to dig your toes into the warm sand and soak up the sun, the fun only begins at the beach. Santa Cruz has been described as “A classic beach town with a boardwalk and surfer vibe,” citing its classic amusement park and relaxed atmosphere.
Drinksdrinkhacker.com

Review: 2013 San Felice Vigorello Toscana IGT

This curious super-Tuscan blend combines cabernet sauvignon (30%), merlot (30%), petit verdot (5%), and pugnitello (35%), an ancient native Italian grape variety that was revived by San Felice. Vigorello — seen here in a somewhat older vintage, 2013 — was the very first super-Tuscan to be made in the Chianti Classico area, and one of the first in all of Tuscany.
Drinkstucson.com

A Bordeaux Wine Primer

Last month I offered a (somewhat) brief overview of the red wines from the region of Bordeaux, France. If you recall, I mentioned that 90 percent of the wines produced in Bordeaux are reds. This month, I would like to talk about the other 10 percent: the wonderful, underappreciated white wines from Bordeaux. Remember that due to the sheer magnitude of this region’s wine production, that 10 percent equates to just over four million cases, annually.
Drinkswinemag.com

Daniele Conterno 2017 Panerole (Barolo)

Aromas of dark-skinned fruit, underbrush and cedar take shape in the glass. The full-bodied palate features ripe blackberry, star anise and tobacco alongside taut, fine-grained tannins. Drink 2024–2031. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Panerole. Variety. Nebbiolo. Winery. Daniele Conterno. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%. Bottle Size. 750...
Drinksdiffordsguide.com

20 best Chartreuse Verte (Green) cocktails

Formulated by Carthusian monks to a recipe dating back to 1764, Chartreuse Verte (Green Chartreuse) adds very distinctive complex herbal notes to a wide variety of cocktails, and with its muscular 55% alcohol strength, it perhaps should be viewed as much as a base spirit as it if a flavour modifying liqueur.

Comments / 0

Community Policy