Gallo & Grahm?! Legendary Santa Cruz winemaker Randall Grahm teams up with E. & J. Gallo

This family from Wisconsin has acted boldly ever since launching Dusted Valley Vintners in 2003, and they remain true to their goal for this bottling – ranking among the region’s “biggest Merlot-based blends.” In the PC world, BFM stands for “Blow your freaking Mind.” Their legion of supporters may likely view it was “Big F—ing Merlot.” Legally, the Right Bank Bordeaux-styled wine could be labeled as Merlot since its 79% is beyond the threshold of 75%, and the rest of the blend is Cabernet Franc (8%), Cabernet Sauvignon (7%), Malbec (5%) and Petit Verdot, all from Southwind Vineyard that’s now under the purview of acclaimed Sagemoor Farms. The use 30% new French oak gives it toasty overtones throughout with dusty red fruitiness, and there’s richness to the frontal tannins. Bottom line, it’s a bombastic red that lives up to its legacy and screams for nicely marbled proteins such as steak and barbecued ribs.