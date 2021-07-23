Jefferson: A day of reckoning for one of San Antonio's worst 'economic development' deals?
In 2010, San Antonio city leaders pretended to be venture capitalists and subsequently squandered $10 million, almost all of it taxpayers’ money. Then-City Manager Sheryl Sculley and her staff struck a terrible deal with a good company: San Jose, Calif.-based InCube Labs, a biotechnology incubator founded by accomplished inventor Mir Imran. And City Council approved it, showering both Sculley and Imran with praise.www.expressnews.com
