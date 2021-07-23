Police Investigating If Crash Is Connected To Alleged Attempted Robbery, Shooting Nearby In East Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in East Frankford where a man claims he was shot during an attempted robbery outside his ex-girlfriend’s home. They are also looking to see if that incident is connected to a crash scene, roughly a block away, where an overturned vehicle was found.

It all started around 3 a.m. Friday. Investigators rushed to the 4200 block of Paul Street, where they found a 33-year-old man shot in the shoulder and leg.

The man told police someone tried to rob him outside his ex-girlfriend’s house and then shot him.

Police say a background check revealed that the shooting victim’s ex-girlfriend obtained a restraining order against him.

“She has an active PFA, a protection from abuse order, against him. So he shouldn’t even have been there. But he was there for some reason attempting to visit her,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The man was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition.

Minutes later, police responded to a 911 call for an auto accident with an overturned vehicle on the 4200 block of Salem Street.

Eyewitness News obtained surveillance video of the scene which shows a 2021 Prius – later identified as a Lyft rental – racing down the street and overturning after crashing into a parked truck.

Within seconds you see several people exiting the car. Seconds later the video shows four people standing around the car and a woman is seen looking for something.

Police say they believe the car could have been leaving the scene of the shooting on Paul Street, which happened three minutes before the crash.

The woman, who police say identified as a Lyft driver, was not on the clock at the time of the crash. Police say she identified the other individuals that were in the car and refused medical help.

The two incidents remain under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here .

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey contributed to this report.