Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Jessica Alba Opens Up About Doing Therapy with Daughter — Revealing 'Big' Conflict They Discuss

By Benjamin VanHoose
Posted by 
People
People
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Alba is getting candid about having an open line of communication with her kids. On a new episode of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series Before, During & After Baby, Alba, 40, opens up about making sure each of her three kids feel seen as individuals. The Honest Company founder shares daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 9½, and son Hayes, 3½, with husband Cash Warren.

people.com

Comments / 0

People

People

118K+
Followers
28K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Alba
Person
Cash Warren
Person
Katherine Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart And Soul
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Family Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsHuffingtonPost

Megan Fox Gets Emotional Revealing Her Son Is Bullied For Wearing Dresses

Megan Fox tries her best to protect her children from the world but sometimes, it’s a struggle. The “Jennifer’s Body” actor got emotional during an InStyle magazine interview published this week in which she talked about the “mean, awful people and cruel people” that come after her three children. The...
Family RelationshipsAOL Corp

Megan Fox is over being mom-shamed for spending time without her kids: 'They have another parent'

Megan Fox is speaking out about the double standards she faces on a regular basis. The Transformers star, who appears in the new thriller Till Death, spoke to InStyle this week about the unfair expectations placed upon her as a mother. The actress, who shares three children with her estranged husband Brian Austin Green, told the outlet that she is held to a different standard when it comes to co-parenting.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

MAFS’ Jamie Otis ‘Always Wonders’ If Losing Son Johnathan at 17 Weeks Pregnant Was Her ‘Fault’: I ‘Felt Like I Failed’

Never forgotten. Jamie Otis reflected on the weight she still carries five years after she miscarried her first child at four months. “Happy birthday to my sweet boy who made me a mommy.👼🏼,” the Married at First Sight star, 35, captioned a series of Instagram snaps on Tuesday, July 13, what would have been her son’s 5th birthday. “I only got to hold him briefly before he was taken away from me. Johnathan would be 5 today if he had survived.🙏🏻💙⁣.”
Family RelationshipsHarper's Bazaar

Joshua Jackson Opens Up About Parenting His Daughter with Wife Jodie Turner-Smith

Joshua Jackson is still loving fatherhood, more than a year after his daughter's birth. The Dawson's Creek and Dr. Death actor opened up about parenthood on an appearance Friday on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. "It's amazing. It is amazing," Jackson said, gushing about being a father to Janie, his 15-month-old daughter with wife Jodie-Turner Smith. "My first, obviously, and she's just a little bundle of joy every day."
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Plans To Educate Daughter True, 3, About Being A ‘Woman Of Color’

Khloe says it’s her ‘duty’ as a parent ‘to expose’ her black daughter, True, to ‘as much inclusion and variety as possible’. Khloe Kardashian, 36, proved that she’s not one to shy away from “difficult conversations” during a July 19 interview on the Role Model podcast with Leomie Anderson. During the lengthy chat, the Good American founder revealed how she plans on educating her daughter, True Thompson, 3, on being a woman of color.
Relationshipsfemalefirst.co.uk

Jessica Alba: It's impossible to balance marriage and parenting

Jessica Alba thinks it’s “impossible” to balance marriage and parenting, as she says she struggles to find space in her schedule for alone time with her husband Cash Warren. Jessica Alba thinks it’s “impossible” to balance marriage and parenting. The 40-year-old actress has three children – Honor, 13, Haven, nine,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy