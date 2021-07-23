Jessica Alba Opens Up About Doing Therapy with Daughter — Revealing 'Big' Conflict They Discuss
Jessica Alba is getting candid about having an open line of communication with her kids. On a new episode of Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt's Instagram series Before, During & After Baby, Alba, 40, opens up about making sure each of her three kids feel seen as individuals. The Honest Company founder shares daughters Honor, 13, and Haven, 9½, and son Hayes, 3½, with husband Cash Warren.people.com
Comments / 0