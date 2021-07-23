Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Untreatable 'superbug' fungus that resists all drugs detected in Texas and DC

By Andrea Michelson
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfxcC_0b5sEtQf00
A petri dish holding the yeast Candida auris in a laboratory in Wuerzburg, Germany, in 2018.

Nicolas Armer/picture alliance via Getty Images

  • A drug-resistant fungus has killed three people in Dallas and Washington, DC.
  • The especially dangerous strain of C. auris is resistant to all three major antifungals.
  • Some of the people who caught it had not received antifungals, and the strain is spreading.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

An untreatable fungus is spreading in two Dallas-area hospitals and a nursing home in Washington, DC, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The fungus, a yeast called Candida auris , was already resistant to most antifungal treatments. In 2019, three cases in New York broke through the last line of defense, a class of drugs called echinocandins.

This is the first time health officials have seen a "clustering of resistance" in people who had not previously received antifungal treatment, meaning the dangerous strain is spreading person-to-person within facilities.

C. auris is especially dangerous to seriously ill patients living in hospitals or long-term care facilities. In those settings, a fungus can spread via contaminated surfaces and equipment. One hospital even had to rip out the floor and ceiling tiles in a room where an infected patient died.

In Texas, the two patients who had so-called "pan-resistant" infections died. One of the three infected nursing home residents in DC also died.

Not all of the infections in the outbreaks were completely drug-resistant. The Dallas cluster included 22 cases total across two hospitals, and the DC outbreak saw 101 cases of C. auris, according to the Associated Press .

Most C. auris strains are resistant to some antifungals, but can be treated with echinocandins. If that treatment doesn't work, healthcare workers are essentially out of options, CDC medical officer Meghan Lyman told STAT .

"These cases are ones where the options are really limited," Lyman said. "And the fact that now it can spread … means that a greater proportion of patients may have pan-resistance and [may] develop clinical infections that are potentially untreatable."

Read the original article on
Insider

Comments / 1

Insider

Insider

108K+
Followers
11K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Fungus#Washington Dc#Cdc#Candida#Getty Images A#The Associated Press#Cdc#Stat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
Country
Germany
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

'Superbug' fungus spread in two cities, health officials say

U.S. health officials said Thursday they now have evidence of an untreatable fungus spreading in two hospitals and a nursing home. The "superbug" outbreaks were reported in a Washington, D.C, nursing home and at two Dallas-area hospitals, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported. A handful of the patients had invasive fungal infections that were impervious to all three major classes of medications.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

CDC Warns COVID Deaths Will Spike in These 10 States

The CDC has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic will be particularly brutal for states with low vaccination rates. "With the Delta variant, vaccinating more Americans now is more urgent than ever. The highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates and among vaccinated people this moment. And most importantly, the associated illness suffering and deaths could have been avoided with higher vaccination coverage in this country." So where are those areas with "low vaccination rates"? Read on for each state—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Collin County, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Collin County health officials say yeast infection that killed 4 not public threat

An emerging, drug-resistant yeast infection new to the U.S. has reportedly killed four in Collin County, but county officials said the general public is not at risk. Candida auris causes invasive infections and can be transmitted in health care settings, a news release from Collin County Health Care Services said. Infections from candida auris are said to be difficult to treat.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

More than half of the white-tailed deer in Michigan have been infected with coronavirus sparking concerns of a large viral reservoir among wild animals

The US Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) announced Wednesday that more than half of white-tailed deer living in Michigan have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. The findings, according to experts, suggests that wild animals in the US could serve as a...
Dallas, TXDallas Observer

Deadly Drug-Resistant Fungus Puts Spotlight on Dallas

First, the COVID-19 Delta variant began rapidly spreading statewide. Then, monkeypox touched down in Dallas. Now, health officials are reporting that a deadly fungus has killed two hospital patients in the Dallas area. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it has evidence of a treatment-resistant...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Breakthrough Covid cases: At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive

WASHINGTON — At least 125,000 fully vaccinated Americans have tested positive for Covid and 1,400 of those have died, according to data collected by NBC News. The 125,682 "breakthrough" cases in 38 states found by NBC News represent less than .08 percent of the 164.2 million-plus people who have been fully vaccinated since January, or about one in every 1,300. The number of cases and deaths among the vaccinated is very small compared to the number among the unvaccinated. A former Biden adviser on Covid estimated that 98 to 99 percent of deaths are among the unvaccinated.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Variant as Contagious as Chickenpox, Says CDC

"The war has changed." Those four words are in a new document the CDC may release today, obtained by the Washington Post and CNN, outlining the ways in which the Delta variant of the coronavirus is as transmissible as chicken pox and can lead to severe illness. It is a wake-up call for anyone who has turned complacent in the fight against COVID-19. "The measures we need to get this under control — they're extreme. The measures you need are extreme," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told CNN. Read on for five life-saving insights into this dangerous new variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healththeohiostar.com

‘Global Health Threat’: Untreatable Fungus Spreading In DC, Dallas, CDC Says

An untreatable fungus is spreading in health facilities in Washington, D.C., and Dallas, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC issued an update Thursday regarding Candida auris, an emerging strain of fungus resistant to medication causing infections, fever and death. The fungus was detected in two hospitals in Dallas and a nursing home in Washington, D.C., the Associated Press reported.
Dallas, TXPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Untreatable Fungus Kills Two in Dallas Patient Cluster

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified a cluster of patients infected with an untreatable fungus in two hospitals in the Dallas area Thursday. In all, 22 patients were infected between January and April with a form of candida auris, and two did not respond to any of the three major groups of antifungal medications. The latter two patients died. The fungus poses the most danger to those who are immunocompromised, according to the CDC. A nursing home in Washington, D.C., has reported the same fungus spreading among residents, infecting 101 in total and killing one. The CDC said the outbreaks are ongoing.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Public HealthSentinel

Public health officials conceal hospital infection outbreaks

Public health officials struggle with telling the truth. They seem to think people don’t deserve to know. At the beginning of COVID-19, they told us we didn’t need masks instead of admitting there was a mask shortage. Last week, health officials announced outbreaks of a hospital infection that’s highly contagious...
Baltimore, MDPosted by
CBS Baltimore

CDC: Coronavirus Delta Variant Contagious As Chickenpox; Maryland Daily Cases 6 Times Higher Than 6 Weeks Ago

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported more than 500 new COVID—19 infections for two days in a row. The number of daily new cases is six times greater than what it was six weeks ago. Hospitalizations increased by seven. There are now 222 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 164 in acute care and 58 in the ICU. 526 new #COVID19 cases reported in Maryland. Positivity rate now 2.73%. No new deaths. @wjz pic.twitter.com/uWCb2gSoRW — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 30, 2021 Newly released internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control reveal the Delta variant is not only much more contagious than all other strains,...
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

CDC reports 1st cases of untreatable fungus

Two clusters of untreatable Candida auris infections have been detected in Texas and Washington, D.C., since January, according to the CDC's latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report published July 23. It's the first time the fungus has been detected in people who never received antifungal medication, suggesting it may have...
Oakland County, MIaudacy.com

Oakland County man infected by rare, drug-resistant, often deadly fungus C. auris

(WWJ) Michigan's first case of a rare, highly-contagious, drug-resistant and often deadly fungal infection has been identified in a metro Detroit resident. Candida auris, a potent form of a yeast infection, was discovered May 27 in drainage from the ear of a 79-year-old man who had a history of chronic ear infections, according to Oakland County Health Division Dr. Russell Faust.

Comments / 1

Community Policy