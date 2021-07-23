Cancel
Cumberland County, ME

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior Cumberland, Coastal Cumberland, Coastal York by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-23 11:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal York; Interior York A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN YORK AND SOUTHWESTERN CUMBERLAND COUNTIES At 1219 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Hollis, or 12 miles west of Westbrook, moving southeast at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include South Portland, Biddeford, Westbrook, Saco, Gorham, Buxton, Hollis, Standish, Waterboro, Scarborough, Lyman, Arundel, Limington, Limerick and Dayton. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

