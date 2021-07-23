Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Piscataquis, Northern Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-23 17:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-23 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHERN SOMERSET AND NORTHWESTERN PISCATAQUIS COUNTIES At 506 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Caucomgomoc Lake, or 27 miles northwest of Ripogenus, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Chesuncook, Chamberlain Lake, Caucomgomoc Lake, Churchill Dam and Tamway. Heavy downpours may cause ponding of water on roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until this storm passes.