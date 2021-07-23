Cancel
Northampton, MA

Audit of Northampton’s Collaborative for Educational Services reveals some instructors aren’t licensed in subjects they are hired to teach

By Tristan Smith
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 9 days ago
An audit of Collaborative for Educational Services, a Northampton-based nonprofit that provides educational support services, showed some of its active and former teachers didn’t have proper state licenses or complete required annual evaluations. According to the audit report, CES “provides educational services member school districts across Franklin and Hampshire Counties...

