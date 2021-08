Pro tip: if you’re trying to break the record for the world’s largest popsicle, don’t try it on the first day of summer in New York City. On June 21, 2005, the Snapple company engineered a PR stunt to promote their new frozen line of treats. They informed the City of New York and the Guinness Book of World Records that they were going to erect a 25-foot high kiwi-strawberry popsicle in Union Square. A freezer truck was to deliver the frozen fruit juice from Edison, New Jersey, to 14th street, where it would be raised up for all to admire.