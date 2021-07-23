Cancel
Podcast

Culture Math

Posted by 
Alabama Public Radio
Alabama Public Radio
 9 days ago

FINALLY, MATH! Love About Town podcast hosts Kenice Mobley and Rohan Padhye will multiply, divide, add and subtract their way to the answers. You know what? DON'T Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally. Heard on MathNuggets.

www.apr.org

Alabama Public Radio

Alabama Public Radio

Tuscaloosa, AL
We are Alabama Public Radio

 http://apr.org/
#Mathnuggets
