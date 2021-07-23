Toyota Wants To Stop Owners Reselling The New Land Cruiser
Shortly after being launched, the new Toyota Land Cruiser began doing duty as part of Dubai's police fleet, and why not? We can't think of many vehicles that are better suited to protect and serve than the new Land Cruiser with its butch looks, solidity, and go-anywhere capability. However, not every new Land Cruiser is being used for noble purposes. More than 22,000 pre-orders for the 300 Series Land Cruiser have been received so far but Toyota has put measures in place to stop these vehicles from being re-sold. Apparently, this is to curb the risk of the SUV being used for illegal purposes.carbuzz.com
