Lady Silvia's Makeover: This 1990 Nissan Silvia Is Import Royalty
When you bring your pride and joy to a local car meet, you probably turn some heads as you tiptoe through the crowded parking lot, steering clear of dips and speed bumps (almost as much as you avoid pedestrians). Chances are, your build makes an impact, though you might never know just how much. For Vick Singh, proud owner of this 1990 Nissan Silvia, he was that youngster on the sidelines checking out the cars streaming in and out of the gathering when he spotted this exact car and in an instant, he was entirely obsessed with it.www.motortrend.com
