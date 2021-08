A bear killed a person camped near the town of Ovando (75 miles northwest of Helena) around 3:30 a.m Tuesday, according to a report from ABC News. Montana officials are searching for the bear that attacked a person, who has yet to be identified, at a campground near the sprawling Bob Marshall Wilderness, close to the Blackfoot River. This is the second fatal bear attack in Montana in the last four months. In April, guide Carl Mock was killed by a grizzly in Yellowstone National Park while fishing.