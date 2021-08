We love casserole recipes because dinner can be made in a snap. Whether you eat this with a fork or tortilla chips, you'll be in for a treat. It's easy to prepare and is layered with rice, meat, salsa, and cheesy goodness. We thought it had just the right amount of heat, but you can easily adjust that by adding a hotter (or more mild) salsa. Very versatile, this will make its way into your weekly dinner rotation.