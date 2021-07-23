Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

SEC charges California man with running a micro-cap stock fraud scheme that targeted retail investors

By Emily Graffeo
Posted by 
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15syJc_0b5sBZim00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjIkb_0b5sBZim00

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

  • The SEC charged Charlie Abujudeh with running microcap stock fraud schemes targeting retail investors.
  • According to the SEC, Abujudeh generated over $9 million in illicit proceeds relating to the scheme.
  • The "linchpin" of Abujudeh's schemes was that he controlled nearly all of the float for each of the companies that he promoted, the SEC said.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission filed an emergency action charging a California man with running microcap stock fraud schemes targeting retail investors, the regulator said Thursday.

According to the SEC's complaint , Charlie Abujudeh worked alongside others to fraudulently sell a number of microcap stocks to retail investors in companies including Scepter Holdings, Odyssey Group International, and CannaPharamRX Inc between August 2019 and September 2020.

Abujudeh and his associates sold the microcap stocks to investors by making misleading statements during high pressure sales calls and email promotions, the SEC said.

He generated over $9 million in illicit proceeds by selling shares of those companies to investors during the promotions he funded, the SEC said.

As part of the scheme, Abujudeh paid stock promoters to hype up Odyssey stock over the phone to "unsuspecting retail investors," and used emailed promotional campaigns to draw attention to the stocks, the SEC said.

According to the complaint, the "linchpin" of Abujudeh's schemes was that he controlled nearly all of the float, or stock available for public trading, for each of the companies that he promoted.

"This control enabled him to manipulate the market for these securities using a variety of deceptive tactics, most often through deceptive promotional campaigns that he funded and controlled," the SEC said.

He also allegedly funneled hundreds of thousands of dollars of the illegal Odyssey stock sale proceeds to an Odyssey insider with whom he had been coordinating.

The complaint was filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of New York. Abujudeh was charged with violating the antifraud and registration provisions of the federal securities laws.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Markets Insider

Markets Insider

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Stocks#Retail Investors#Micro Cap#Sec#Scepter Holdings#Cannapharamrx Inc#District Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Economy
Related
Economyaccountingtoday.com

SPAC restatements proliferate in wake of SEC warning

A warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission about accounting for the warrants used by special purpose acquisition companies has prompted hundreds of them to issue financial restatements. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, have become an increasingly popular way for companies to go public by merging a privately held...
EconomyInvestorPlace

NKLA Stock: The Fraud Charges Making a Dent in Nikola Shares Today

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) stock is taking a beating on Thursday as the company’s founder faces fraud charges over statements made to investors. Trevor Milton, the founder and former chairman of Nikola, is being charged with making misleading statements to investors. The complaints against his claim that he presented Nikola as an already-established electric vehicle (EV) company with major milestones. That’s in contrast to what it is, an early-stage EV maker that hadn’t yet proved itself.
Economyfa-mag.com

SEC Charges 27 Firms For Failing To Deliver Form CRS To Investors

In its first major Regulation Best Interest enforcement action, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged 27 firms on Monday for failing to file and deliver customer relationship summaries (Form CRS) to retail investors. The form is supposed to spell out the services a financial professional or broker-dealer provides, how they charge customers, their conflicts of interest and whether they offer fiduciary-level advice.
Public Safetycrowdfundinsider.com

SEC Files Fraud Charges Involving Two Firms, One Promised an App to to Transact in Crypto on Mobile Phones

Allegedly, Govil, the controlling shareholder and executive director of Cemtrex, misappropriated over $7 million of investor funds between April 2016 and January 2018 to finance his personal business ventures and to pay his personal expenses. The SEC claims that Govil engaged in secretly selling Cemtrex stock while paying stock promoters to recommend that retail investors buy the company’s stock as well as insider trading.
California Stateinsurancebusinessmag.com

Thirty-two charged in California insurance fraud ring

Thirty-two people have been charged in connection with a San Diego-area car insurance fraud ring that cost insurers more than $800,000. California Department of Insurance investigators said that the ring filed 45 potentially fraudulent car insurance claims, related to 56 vehicles, over the past four years, according to a report by The California News Times.
Businessirmagazine.com

The week in investor relations: Just Eat warned on Twitter spat, China crackdown boost for small caps and tougher rules from the SEC

– Chief executives are being warned to ‘think twice before they tweet,’ reported The Guardian after the boss of takeaway company Just Eat Takeaway was told his Twitter spat with Uber threatened to undermine the firm’s reputation. Cat Rock Capital Management, an activist investor with a 4.7 percent stake in Just Eat, highlighted Jitse Groen’s Twitter battle in April with Uber boss Dara Khosrowshahi in which the Just Eat founder accused Uber of trying to depress the company’s share price. He also told Uber in another tweet to ‘start paying taxes, minimum wage and social security premiums before giving a founder advice on how he should run his business.’ In a presentation on Just Eat, published this week, Cat Rock said Groen’s tweets had partly led to the firm being ‘deeply undervalued and vulnerable to takeover bids at far below its intrinsic value.’ Rather than challenging the labor practices of its competitors, ‘which is highly ineffective’, Cat Rock said Just Eat should have pointed ‘to the clear evidence of [its] operational and technical acumen’ when so publicly challenged on tech and ops.
EconomyInvestor's Business Daily

Nikola Stock Dives As Founder Trevor Milton Charged With Fraud

U.S. prosecutors charged Nikola (NKLA) founder Trevor Milton with misleading investors, almost a year after a scathing short-seller report accused the EV startup of "an ocean of lies." Nikola stock sank. The Justice Department on Thursday said it indicted Milton on two counts of securities fraud and one count of...
Michigan StatePosted by
WKQI Channel 955

3 Michigan Residents Charged In $11 Million Fraud Scheme

Three Michigan residents have been charged for being part of an $11 million fraud scheme involving 22 people in total. In a news release, The U.S. Department of Justice said between May and August of 2020, the defendants allegedly submitted or took part in helping submit 14 Paycheck Protection Program loan applications for $800,000 each.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Is Dogecoin Moving Today?

Dogecoin traded 3.2% lower over 24 hours at $0.1994 Friday morning. What’s Moving? The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency is up 4% over a seven-day trailing period. Over 24 hours, DOGE moved 1.4% higher against BTC and 4.2% lower against ETH. Since the year began, DOGE has shot up more than 3,500%.

Comments / 0

Community Policy