Regal Nanuet & RPX Offers $1 Movies for Families This Summer

You can see popular kids’ movies for just $1 all summer long with the 2021 Regal Summer Movie Express.

Summer is in full swing, and what better way to escape a hot, humid day than by enjoying a fun family flick in an air-conditioned movie theater? (Of course, you can always choose to wait until the sun goes down and see a drive-in movie!) The best part is, you can score a deal with the 2021 Regal Summer Movie Express series!

At Regal Nanuet and RPX, located at 6201 Fashion Drive in Nanuet, Movie Express tickets are just $1 on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and feature summer movies the whole family will enjoy, like Madagascar, The Secret Life of Pets, and Minons. Below, you’ll find a list of the featured movies by date, but check the theater's website for times and to reserve your tickets in advance.

July 27-July 28

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

: 9 and older

In a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Angry Birds Movie 2

: 7 and older

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Mighty Eagle recruit Chuck’s sister Silver and team up with pigs Leonard, his assistant Courtney, and tech-pig Garry to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely super team to save their homes.

Aug. 3-Aug. 4

Minions

: 5 and older

Ever since the dawn of time, the Minions have lived to serve the most despicable of masters. From the T-Rex to Napoleon, the easily distracted tribe has helped the biggest and the baddest of villains. Now, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob are on a global road trip, where they’ll earn a shot to work for the world’s first female supervillain and try to save all of Minionkind from annihilation.

Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

: 6 and older

The LEGO® Movie 2: The Second Part reunites the heroes of Bricksburg in an all new action-packed adventure to save their beloved city from LEGO DUPLO® invaders from outer space. The battle to defeat them will take Emmet, Lucy, Batman, and their friends to faraway, unexplored worlds, including a strange galaxy where everything is a musical.

Aug. 10-Aug. 11

Despicable Me

: 6 and older

Gru is planning the biggest heist in the history of the world. He is going to steal the moon. Until the day he encounters the immense will of three little orphaned girls who look at him and see something that no one else has ever seen: a potential Dad.

Kung Fu Panda

: 6 and older

The Dragon Warrior has to clash against the savage Tai Lung as China’s fate hangs in the balance. However, the Dragon Warrior mantle is supposedly mistaken to be bestowed upon an obese panda who is a tyro in martial arts.

Never Hear “I’m Bored!”

Activities Sent Weekly

Aug. 17-Aug. 18

Madagascar

: 7 and older

Spoiled by their upbringing and unaware of what wildlife really is, four animals from the Central Park Zoo escape, unwittingly assisted by four absconding penguins, and find themselves in Madagascar.

How To Train Your Dragon: Hidden World

: 7 and older

What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic trilogy spanning their lives. In this chapter, Hiccup and Toothless will finally discover their true destinies: the village chief as ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, and the dragon as leader of his own kind.

Aug. 24-Aug. 25

Dora and the Lost City of Gold

: 8 and older

Having spent most of her life exploring the jungle with her parents, nothing could prepare Dora for her most dangerous adventure ever: high school. Always the explorer, Dora quickly finds herself leading Boots, Diego, a mysterious jungle inhabitant, and a rag tag group of teens on a live-action adventure to save her parents.

Goosebumps

: 9 and older

Upset about moving from a big city to a small town, teenager Zach Cooper finds a silver lining when he meets Hannah, living right next door. But every silver lining has a cloud, and Zach’s comes when he learns that Hannah has a mysterious dad who is revealed to be R. L. Stine, the author of the best-selling Goosebumps series.

Aug. 31-Sept. 1

Secret Life of Pets

: 7 and older

Taking place in a Manhattan apartment building, Max’s life as a favorite pet is turned upside down, when his owner brings home a sloppy mongrel named Duke. They have to put their quarrels behind when they find out that an adorable white bunny named Snowball is building an army of abandoned pets determined to take revenge on all happy-owned pets and their owners.

Dolittle

: 8 and older

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle, famed doctor and veterinarian of Queen Victoria’s England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company. But when the young queen falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.