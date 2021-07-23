Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ECB's Weidmann warns against keeping rates low for too long

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FxmPZ_0b5sAlTF00

BERLIN (Reuters) - German central bank chief Jens Weidmann said he is worried at the prospect of the European Central Bank’s low-interest-rate environment being extended for too long, adding that his experts anticipated inflation nearing 5% in Germany later this year.

Weidmann was one of just two people on the ECB’s 25-member Governing Council to oppose a new interest rates guidance on Thursday, even if the topic generated unusually intense debate.

In an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine, extracts of which were published on Friday evening, Weidmann said that the ECB’s Governing Council agreed in principle that expansive monetary policy was appropriate for now.

“My experts expect inflation in Germany to be heading in the direction of 5% at the end of 2021,” he told the newspaper.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

152K+
Followers
186K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecb#Interest Rates#European Central Bank#Ecb#Governing Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Related
Economytribuneledgernews.com

ECB vice president tells German paper: 'Europe's banks are robust'

Frankfurt — Europe's banks are in good shape, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos has said in an interview with the German business daily Handelsblatt published on Friday. "Europe's banks are robust. They are resilient," the former Spanish economy minister said ahead of the publication by the ECB...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

Euro Zone Economy Expands 2% in Second Quarter, Rebounding From Recession

The 19-member economy grew by 2% in the three months through to the end of June, according to preliminary estimates published on Friday by Eurostat. The region contracted 0.3% in the first quarter and 0.6% in the final quarter of 2020 — two consecutive quarters of economic contraction are defined as a technical recession.
BusinessMetro International

Euro zone growth rebounds, inflation tops ECB target

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The euro zone economy grew faster than expected in the second quarter, pulling out of a pandemic-induced recession, while the easing of coronavirus curbs also helped inflation shoot past the European Central Bank’s 2% target in July. The European Union’s statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that its...
BusinessFXStreet.com

ECB to ease further in December even as economy improves – Wells Fargo

Recent data showed the Eurozone economy performed above expectations during the second quarter. Analysts at Wells Fargo explained data the latest report showed the positive momentum continued at the beginning of the third quarter. Still, they expect the European Central Bank (ECB) to maintain its accommodative monetary policy and, indeed, ease policy further in December by announcing a further increase in its bond purchase program.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Eurozone inflation jumps above target as unemployment drops further

Inflation jumped on food and energy prices, while core inflation ticked down despite German VAT effects kicking in. Not much evidence of overheating in this release. Unemployment continues to come down on the reopening of economies, providing more upside for medium-term inflation. The inflation rate for July ticked back up...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 2-German real yields in biggest monthly fall in nine years

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices throughout) July 30 (Reuters) - German government bond yields closed on Friday after their biggest monthly fall since January 2020, while inflation-linked yields had their largest decline in nine years, part of a global debt rally fed by fears that a COVID-19 resurgence would crimp growth.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Carige, Novo Banco and Piraeus among worst performers in ECB test

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Carige, Portugal’s Novo Banco and Greece’s Piraeus were among the worst performers in a health check of second-tier euro zone banks published by the European Central Bank on Friday. The three lenders were among a dozen banks that would be left with a Common...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Eurozone Economy Bounces Back From Pandemic Driven Downturn

(RTTNews) - The euro area economy recovered in the second quarter, after two straight quarters of contraction, driven by the lifting of lockdowns and the implementation of vaccination programmes, the preliminary flash estimate from Eurostat showed on Friday. Inflation exceeded the European Central Bank's target in July on higher energy...
Economybuffalonynews.net

EU Q2 GDP rebounds, unemployment drops: Eurostat

BRUSSELS, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Gross domestic product (GDP) in the eurozone rebounded two percent in the second quarter (Q2) of this year compared to the previous one on the back of two consecutive quarterly declines, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU) said on Friday. In Q2...
BusinessNBC San Diego

ECB's Holzmann Says Central Bank's New Policy Guidance Was a ‘Step Too Far'

LONDON — Another member of the European Central Bank has expressed "reservations" about the latest policy statement made by the Frankfurt-based institution, further highlighting the division within the central bank. "I had, like Mr. Weidmann and Mr. Wunsch reservations with the proposal," Robert Holzmann, governor of the Austrian Central Bank...
WorldFXStreet.com

ECB’s de Cos: Will consider keeping bond-buying flexibility after pandemic

The European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos said that the central bank consider keeping some of the flexibility of its emergency bond-buying program when it transitions to other asset purchases after the Covid crisis. Key quotes (from Bloomberg) Uncertainty in...
Businesskitco.com

ECB's Wunsch uncomfortable with multi-year commitment on rates -CNBC

FRANKFURT, July 23 (Reuters) - European Central Bank policymaker Pierre Wunsch said on Friday he was uncomfortable with the ECB's new guidance, which financial markets have taken as a commitment not to raise interest rates for "five or six years". Wunsch was one of just two ECB governors who dissented...
Businesswashingtonnewsday.com

As the virus’s ‘uncertainty’ grows, the ECB keeps the cheap money taps open.

As the virus’s ‘uncertainty’ grows, the ECB keeps the cheap money taps open. As the European Central Bank’s massive stimulus for the eurozone remained in place, Christine Lagarde warned of growing economic “uncertainty” caused by the fast-spreading Delta strain of the coronavirus. Lagarde stated, “The euro area economy is rebounding...
BusinessCFO.com

ECB Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged in Eurozone

With the latest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic pushing its inflation target further into the distance, the European Central Bank has pledged to keep interest rates at record lows. After a meeting of its 25-member Governing Council, the ECB said interest rates will remain unchanged in the 19 eurozone countries....
Businessinvesting.com

ECB Pledges To Keep Interest Rates Low For Longer

Most major equity indices continued trading north yesterday, perhaps due to investors having second thoughts over the potential economic impact the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could have. Investors may have kept increasing their risk exposure also due to a dovish ECB. The Bank kept its policy unchanged, but changed its forward guidance to signal that interest rates are likely to stay at present or lower levels for much longer than previously assumed.
BusinessUS News and World Report

ECB Pledges Record Low Rates to Reach 2% Inflation

The European Central Bank pledged on Thursday to keep interest rates at record lows for even longer to help sluggish inflation in the euro zone rise back to its elusive 2% target. ECB President Christine Lagarde told a news conference the bank was committed to "a persistently accommodative monetary policy...

Comments / 0

Community Policy