Greg Schiano, OL commit Taj White, bond over basketball, talk NBA Finals
Greg Schiano has a wealth of football knowledge after spending decades coaching alongside some of the most respected, influential football coaches in the country, including New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and first-year Jacksonville Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. Schiano has also been an NFL head coach himself and is in the process of leading Rutgers out of the ashes for the second time in his career. However, football isn’t the only sport Schiano has an interest in, according to Hudson Catholic (Jersey City, N.J.) offensive tackle and Rutgers commit Taj White.www.nj.com
