The Pitch: A small, secluded 19th-century Pennsylvania village is tormented by mysterious monsters lurking in the woods. But there’s a catch. Why It’s Essential Viewing: M. Night Shyamalan has a new movie out this week – Old. And whenever there’s a new M. Night flick on the way, people start talking about his work, and how it holds up. It seems that most people agree that the three-film-run of The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and Signs is solid. But it’s when we get to The Village that things start to break down. For many, this film was “the beginning of the end” for Shyamalan’s success story. But here’s the thing: The Village is actually a great movie. In fact, it might just be Shyamalan’s best.