League of Legends: Early 11.16 Patch Notes Reveal Sona Rework

Update 1.74 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is a small update that weighs in at roughly 1 GB or less depending on your platform of choice. This patch is currently rolling out across all platforms, so you should see it in your download queue soon. This was an unannounced update, so there aren’t too many new features in this patch. That being said, Apex Legends players won’t have to wait too long for new content because Season 10 launches in just a few short weeks. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.74.