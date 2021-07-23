Cancel
League of Legends: Early 11.16 Patch Notes Reveal Sona Rework

By Benjamin Paraggua
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeague of Legends Patch 11.15 has dropped on the live servers just recently, which means another beta cycle is in order. In Patch 11.16, the planned rework for Sona is finally pushing through. Back in March, Jeevun Sidhu, lead game designer on the Summoner’s Rift Team for League of Legends, tweeted that the item changes implemented in Season 10 were not too kind to Sona. This is why the devs are looking to change some things.

