Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pike County, OH

Pike County weekly construction

By Ohio Department of Transportation
newswatchman.com
 9 days ago

CHILLICOTHE- The Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 provided the following construction updates for Pike County for the week of July 26:. S.R. 32 Rest Area - The Pike County rest area located off of S.R. 32 at Goff Road will be closed starting the evening of July 22 for pavement resurfacing. This work is being completed as part of a larger, ongoing resurfacing project in the area. During the closure, traffic will not have access to any of the rest area buildings or facilities. All planned work is weather permitting. Estimated completion: July 26 by Noon.

www.newswatchman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pike County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Traffic
County
Pike County, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Traffic Signals#S R 32#S R 73
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
SoccerPosted by
NBC News

USWNT takes on Canada in Olympic soccer semi-final

The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team quest for Olympic gold continued Monday as it takes on Canada in the semi-final. The match, which began at 4 am E.T. in Kashima, 70 miles east of Tokyo, was scoreless at half-time. The Americans won gold medals at the 1996, 2004, 2008 and...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's $100 million threat to democracy

(CNN) — Donald Trump now has a $100 million weapon to wield against US democracy. The defeated and disgraced ex-President's huge war chest, nearly all amassed within six months of leaving office, was built on his ravenous calls for cash from supporters bought into his delusional lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
WorldPosted by
NBC News

U.S., U.K. and Israel say Iran attacked Israeli-managed tanker

The United States and Britain have said they believe Iran carried out an attack on an Israeli-managed petroleum products tanker off the coast of Oman that killed a Briton and a Romanian, both pledging to work with partners to respond. Iran had earlier denied it was involved in the incident,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy