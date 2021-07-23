Pike County weekly construction

CHILLICOTHE- The Ohio Department of Transportation District 9 provided the following construction updates for Pike County for the week of July 26:. S.R. 32 Rest Area - The Pike County rest area located off of S.R. 32 at Goff Road will be closed starting the evening of July 22 for pavement resurfacing. This work is being completed as part of a larger, ongoing resurfacing project in the area. During the closure, traffic will not have access to any of the rest area buildings or facilities. All planned work is weather permitting. Estimated completion: July 26 by Noon.