When Armor Synthesis was first revealed for Destiny 2, fans of the game were excited beyond our wildest dreams, because this was a feature that we had been waiting to arrive in the game for years. Unfortunately, when the feature was actually implemented into the game, it was a bit more convoluted and “pay to win” than people expected, which didn’t go over very well with anyone. In the latest This Week at Bungie blog post, it was revealed that the Destiny 2 transmog system (also known as “Armor Synthesis”) would be getting a bit of a rework in Season 15. With the upcoming rework to the Destiny 2 transmog system, is Armor Synthesis finally going to be a decent system? Well, probably not without a few more absolutely necessary changes.