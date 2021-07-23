Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Cascaded metasurfaces for dynamic control of THz wavefronts

By SPIE
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElectromagnetic (EM) waves in the terahertz (THz) regime contribute to important applications in communications, security imaging, and bio- and chemical sensing. Such wide applicability has resulted in significant technological progress. However, due to weak interactions between natural materials and THz waves, conventional THz devices are typically bulky and inefficient. Although ultracompact active THz devices do exist, current electronic and photonic approaches to dynamic control have lacked efficiency.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meta#Fudan University#Shanghai University#Planar#Advanced Photonics#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
ScienceAPS Physics

Quantum Metasurfaces Entangle Photons on Demand

When it’s modulated by laser beams, a surface made of polarizable meta-atoms can entangle a photon’s properties in multiple, controllable ways. Precisely designed 2D surfaces called metasurfaces comprise nanoscale arrays of antenna-like structures that scatter light in ways not seen in nature. Metasurfaces have recently been adapted to the quantum realm, with atomic-scale designs that can manipulate individual photons. Now, adding a new dimension to these quantum metasurfaces, Wilton Kort-Kamp and colleagues at Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico, propose a compact photonic platform that continuously alters its light-scattering properties in both space and time. The “space-time quantum metasurface” allows real-time control over coherent light-matter interactions and could enable high-dimensional information encoding and high-capacity communications systems.
ScienceAPS physics

Space-Time Quantum Metasurfaces

Metasurfaces have recently entered the realm of quantum photonics, enabling manipulation of quantum light using a compact nanophotonic platform. Realizing the full potential of metasurfaces at the deepest quantum level requires the ability to tune coherent light-matter interactions continuously in space and time. Here, we introduce the concept of space-time quantum metasurfaces for arbitrary control of the spectral, spatial, and spin properties of nonclassical light using a compact photonic platform. We show that space-time quantum metasurfaces allow on-demand tailoring of entanglement among all degrees of freedom of a single photon. We also show that spatiotemporal modulation induces asymmetry at the fundamental level of quantum fluctuations, resulting in the generation of steered and vortex photon pairs out of vacuum. Space-time quantum metasurfaces have the potential to enable novel photonic functionalities, such as encoding quantum information into high-dimensional color qudits using designer modulation protocols, sculpting multispectral and multispatial modes in spontaneous emission, and generating reconfigurable hyperentanglement for high-capacity quantum communications.
SciencePhys.org

Generation and application of the high-Q resonance in all-dielectric metasurfaces

In a new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances, researchers led by Professor Liu Yan from Xidian University, China and Professor Gan Xuetao from Northwestern Polytechnical University, China, consider generation and application of the high-Q resonance in all-dielectric metasurfaces. Metamaterials are artificial composite electromagnetic structures consisting of subwavelength units, which can realize...
Technologyarxiv.org

ObserveNet Control: A Vision-Dynamics Learning Approach to Predictive Control in Autonomous Vehicles

A key component in autonomous driving is the ability of the self-driving car to understand, track and predict the dynamics of the surrounding environment. Although there is significant work in the area of object detection, tracking and observations prediction, there is no prior work demonstrating that raw observations prediction can be used for motion planning and control. In this paper, we propose ObserveNet Control, which is a vision-dynamics approach to the predictive control problem of autonomous vehicles. Our method is composed of a: i) deep neural network able to confidently predict future sensory data on a time horizon of up to 10s and ii) a temporal planner designed to compute a safe vehicle state trajectory based on the predicted sensory data. Given the vehicle's historical state and sensing data in the form of Lidar point clouds, the method aims to learn the dynamics of the observed driving environment in a self-supervised manner, without the need to manually specify training labels. The experiments are performed both in simulation and real-life, using CARLA and RovisLab's AMTU mobile platform as a 1:4 scaled model of a car. We evaluate the capabilities of ObserveNet Control in aggressive driving contexts, such as overtaking maneuvers or side cut-off situations, while comparing the results with a baseline Dynamic Window Approach (DWA) and two state-of-the-art imitation learning systems, that is, Learning by Cheating (LBC) and World on Rails (WOR).
Computersarxiv.org

CCGL: Contrastive Cascade Graph Learning

Supervised learning, while prevalent for information cascade modeling, often requires abundant labeled data in training, and the trained model is not easy to generalize across tasks and datasets. Semi-supervised learning facilitates unlabeled data for cascade understanding in pre-training. It often learns fine-grained feature-level representations, which can easily result in overfitting for downstream tasks. Recently, contrastive self-supervised learning is designed to alleviate these two fundamental issues in linguistic and visual tasks. However, its direct applicability for cascade modeling, especially graph cascade related tasks, remains underexplored. In this work, we present Contrastive Cascade Graph Learning (CCGL), a novel framework for cascade graph representation learning in a contrastive, self-supervised, and task-agnostic way. In particular, CCGL first designs an effective data augmentation strategy to capture variation and uncertainty. Second, it learns a generic model for graph cascade tasks via self-supervised contrastive pre-training using both unlabeled and labeled data. Third, CCGL learns a task-specific cascade model via fine-tuning using labeled data. Finally, to make the model transferable across datasets and cascade applications, CCGL further enhances the model via distillation using a teacher-student architecture. We demonstrate that CCGL significantly outperforms its supervised and semi-supervised counterpartsfor several downstream tasks.
SciencePhys.org

Vanderbilt engineer the first to introduce low-power dynamic manipulation of single nanoscale quantum objects

Led by Justus Ndukaife, assistant professor of electrical engineering, Vanderbilt researchers are the first to introduce an approach for trapping and moving a nanomaterial known as a single colloidal nanodiamond with nitrogen-vacancy center using low power laser beam. The width of a single human hair is approximately 90,000 nanometers; nanodiamonds are less than 100 nanometers. These carbon-based materials are one of the few that can release the basic unit of all light—a single photon—a building block for future quantum photonics applications, Ndukaife explains.
ScienceAPS physics

Coherent retroreflective metasurfaces

Inhomogeneous metasurfaces have shown possibilities for unprecedented control of wave propagation and scattering. While it is conventional to shine a single incident plane wave from one side of these metastructures, illuminating by several waves simultaneously from both sides may enhance possibilities to control scattered waves, which results in additional functionalities and novel applications. Here, we unveil how by using coherent plane-wave illumination of a properly designed inhomogeneous metasurface sheet it is possible to realize controllable retroreflection. We call these metasurfaces “coherent retroreflectors” and explain the method for realizing them both in theory and in practice. We show that coherent retroreflectors can be used for filtering undesired modes and creation of field-localization regions in waveguides. The latter application is in resemblance to bound states in the radiation continuum.
Sciencearxiv.org

The Bright Pyramid Wavefront Sensor

Extreme adaptive optics (AO) is crucial for enabling the contrasts needed for ground-based high contrast imaging instruments to detect exoplanets. Pushing exoplanet imaging detection sensitivities towards lower mass, closer separations, and older planets will require upgrading AO wavefront sensors (WFSs) to be more efficient. In particular, future WFS designs will aim to improve a WFS's measurement error (i.e., the wavefront level at which photon noise, detector noise, and/or sky background limits a WFS measurement) and linearity (i.e., the wavefront level, in the absence of photon noise, aliasing, and servo lag, at which an AO loop can close and the corresponding closed-loop residual level). We present one such design here called the bright pyramid WFS (bPWFS), which improves both the linearity and measurement errors as compared to the non-modulated pyramid WFS (PWFS). The bPWFS is a unique design that, unlike other WFSs, doesn't sacrifice measurement error for linearity, potentially enabling this WFS to (a) close the AO loop on open loop turbulence utilising a tip/tilt modulation mirror (i.e., a modulated bPWFS; analogous to the procedure used for the regular modulated PWFS), and (b) reach deeper closed-loop residual wavefront levels (i.e., improving both linearity and measurement error) compared to the regular non-modulated PWFS. The latter approach could be particularly beneficial to enable improved AO performance using the bWFS as a second stage AO WFS. In this paper we will present an AO error budget analysis of the non-modulated bPWFS as well as supporting AO testbed results from the Marseille Astrophysics Laboratory.
Softwarenanowerk.com

RoseTTAFold: Accurate protein structure prediction accessible to all

(Nanowerk News) Researchers report the development and initial applications of RoseTTAFold, a software tool that uses deep learning to quickly and accurately predict protein structures based on limited information. Without the aid of such software, it can take years of laboratory work to determine the structure of just one protein....
EngineeringPhys.org

Engineers bend light to enhance wavelength conversion

Electrical engineers from the UCLA Samueli School of Engineering have developed a more efficient way of converting light from one wavelength to another, opening the door for improvements in the performance of imaging, sensing and communication systems. Mona Jarrahi, professor of electrical and computer engineering at UCLA Samueli, led the...
CancerPhys.org

Mapping of genetic control elements in the cerebellum

The mammalian cerebellum has long been associated almost exclusively with motor control, yet recent studies indicate that it also contributes to many higher brain functions. An international research team led by Prof. Dr. Henrik Kaessmann from the Center for Molecular Biology of Heidelberg University (ZMBH) has now decoded the genetic programs that control the development of cerebellar cell types before and after birth. The molecular biologists compared data from the mouse cerebellum with corresponding data from the opossum, revealing fundamental gene regulatory networks that must have already formed in the early stage of mammalian evolution more than 160 million years ago. The study was carried out in close collaboration with Prof. Dr. Stefan Pfister of the Hopp Children's Cancer Center Heidelberg (KiTZ).
ComputersPhys.org

An effective strategy for protecting skyrmions in quantum computing devices

A magnetic skyrmion is a versatile topological object that can be used to carry information in future spintronic information processing devices. As potential non-volatile information carriers, excellent endurance and robust retention are desired properties of skyrmions in spintronic devices. However, previous studies have suggested that skyrmions can be easily destroyed at device edges during high-speed operations due to the so-called skyrmion Hall effect.
ChemistryPhys.org

New polymer composite for electromagnetic shielding applications

Scientists from NUST MISIS, South Ural State University and Joint Institute for Nuclear Research together with colleagues from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Belarus have developed a new radar absorbing polymer composite with exfoliated graphite (EG)/barium aluminum hexaferrite (HF) fillers. The new composite has excellent magnetic and microwave properties. It can absorb 99.9% of the incoming electromagnetic radiation, which makes it a promising absorption block in electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding applications. The study was published in Journal of Alloys and Compounds.
SciencePhys.org

Researchers construct lab-made 'cells' with organelles to mimic cellular signaling

Cells are compartmentalized microreactors that integrate spatially organized organelles in a confined space to afford biochemical reaction networks. Hierarchical lab-made 'cells' with compartmentalized organelles can serve as a model of cellular organization for the study of metabolic reaction network and the design of biological computation. In a study published in...
ChemistryPhys.org

Natural mineral hackmanite enables new method of x-ray imaging

Researchers from the University of Turku have discovered a new method of X-ray imaging based on the coloring abilities of the natural mineral hackmanite. The international group of researchers also found out how and why hackmanite changes color upon exposure to X-rays. Hackmanite is a natural mineral which glows in...
SciencePhys.org

Emergent magnetic monopoles isolated using quantum-annealing computer

Using a D-Wave quantum-annealing computer as a testbed, scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory have shown that it is possible to isolate so-called emergent magnetic monopoles, a class of quasiparticles, creating a new approach to developing "materials by design." "We wanted to study emergent magnetic monopoles by exploiting the collective...
Sciencetheness.com

Visual Persistence in a Dynamic World

We mostly take our vision for granted. I am not referring to how much we appreciate having good vision, for those who do, but rather we tend to be unaware of how much of a neurological feat simple vision is. In a way, we evolved not to appreciate this – the experience of good vision evolved to be seamless, and to hide all the massive processing necessary to make it so. Neuroscientists, however, have been making a lot of progress reverse engineering how our brains process vision, uncovering new layers of complexity.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Dynamical control of nuclear isomer depletion via electron vortex beams

Long-lived excited states of atomic nuclei can act as energy traps. These states, known as nuclear isomers, can store a large amount of energy over long periods of time, with a very high energy-to-mass ratio. Under natural conditions, the trapped energy is only slowly released, limited by the long isomer lifetimes. Dynamical external control of nuclear state population has proven so far very challenging, despite ground-breaking incentives for a clean and efficient energy storage solution. Here, we describe a protocol to achieve the external control of the isomeric nuclear decay by using electrons whose wavefunction has been especially designed and reshaped on demand. Recombination of these electrons into the atomic shell around the isomer can lead to the controlled release of the stored nuclear energy. On the example of $^{93m}$Mo, we show that the use of tailored electron vortex beams increases the depletion by four orders of magnitude compared to the spontaneous nuclear decay of the isomer. Furthermore, specific orbitals can sustain an enhancement of the recombination cross section for vortex electron beams by as much as six orders of magnitude, providing a handle for manipulating the capture mechanism. These findings open new prospects for controlling the interplay between atomic and nuclear degrees of freedom, with potential energy-related and high-energy radiation sources applications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy