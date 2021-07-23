Cancel
Better healthcare management can reduce the risk of delirium among older adults

By City University London
MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElderly patients with neurological conditions are significantly more likely to develop delirium shortly after they are hospitalized. A new study has discovered that a delayed transfer to a hospital floor is associated with greater short-term risk of delirium among patients aged 65 and over, and for those who arrive to the Emergency Department (ED) on days with higher risk of prolonged lengths of stay—found to be Sunday and Tuesday.

