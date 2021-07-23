2 Boston Police officers, 3 others transported after fight breaks out on school bus in Boston

BOSTON — An investigation is underway after a fight broke out amongst three students Friday morning aboard a school bus transporting McKinley School students to a summer learning program at Orchard Gardens School.

McKinley School officials told Boston 25 when the altercation started, the bus driver immediately pulled over the bus and notified BPS Transportation, which in turn notified the Boston Police Department and the Office of Safety Services.

BPD and Boston EMS quickly responded to the scene, and after arriving, one student was transported to the hospital for evaluation, accompanied by a parent who arrived on the scene.

There were also two Boston Police officers, along with the bus driver and a bus monitor, taken to the hospital for further evaluation. School officials added that all other students were evaluated by EMS and taken to school on a new bus.

“Violence of any kind is not tolerated in the Boston Public Schools. Our buses are an extension of our classrooms. The situation will be fully evaluated, appropriate support will be provided, and any disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with the BPS Code of Conduct.” — McKinley Schools

BPS has been in contact with the families of all students on the bus.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

