Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games kick off to mostly empty stadium

Public Radio International PRI
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Opening ceremonies for the long-awaited Summer Olympic Games kicked off on Friday in Tokyo. The event opened to a mostly empty stadium amid precautions against COVID-19, as cases in the host city hit a six-month high. Meant to take place in 2020, the games were delayed by a year because of the pandemic. Nino Salukvadze of Georgia became the first female athlete to appear for her ninth Olympic Games. And 12-year-old table tennis player Hend Zaza of Syria is the youngest at this year’s competition. Also, two-time Olympic medalist Mohamed Sbihi became the first Muslim flag bearer for Team Great Britain.

www.pri.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Summer Olympic Games#Tokyo#Muslim#Team Great Britain#Chinese#Tibetans#The Communist Party#Americans#Radiopublic#Apple Podcasts#Soundcloud#Rss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Health
News Break
Tennis
Country
U.K.
News Break
Public Health
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
News Break
Sports
Country
Syria
News Break
Winter Sports
News Break
Ice Cream
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Unvaccinated Swimmer Michael Andrew's Mask Refusal At Olympics Prompts U.S. Review

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee is reviewing U.S. swimmer Michael Andrew’s refusal to wear a mask during interviews with reporters Friday at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Today reported. The newspaper, which called Andrew the “highest profile unvaccinated American Olympian,” reported the swimmer’s failure to wear a mask in the...
WorldPeople

Ugandan Weightlifter Found 100 Miles from Olympic Training Camp After He Went Missing in Japan

A Ugandan weightlifter who went missing on Friday, after he did not qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, has been found in a town about 100 miles away from his training camp. Julius Ssekitoleko, 20, was scheduled to fly home to Uganda last Tuesday, but he went missing from his hotel room in the Osaka prefecture of Japan on Friday, when he was scheduled for a daily COVID test. He left a note at the time, saying he wished to stay in Japan and work. Police had since been searching for him.
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
SportsPosted by
Reuters

Taiwan, Hong Kong welcome at Beijing 2022 winter Games-IOC

TOKYO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Hong Kong and Taiwan will be able to send teams to Beijing for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February just as for any other Games despite any ongoing political tension with China, the International Olympic Committee said on Sunday. Beijing was awarded the Games in...
Entertainment/Film

The Anime Classic ‘Akira’ Foresaw the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics – and Its Empty Stadium

Three years ago, when we revisited the 1988 anime masterpiece Akira for its 30th anniversary, it was a neat trivia factoid that the film happened to predict — purely by coincidence, mind you — Tokyo, Japan as the site of the 2020 Summer Olympics. Scientists and Steven Soderbergh had already warned us, years earlier, about the potential dangers of a global pandemic. Still, the vast majority of people would have never guessed what 2020 held in store for the residents of planet Earth.
Sportsimdb.com

As Tokyo Olympics Kick Off, Games Face Growing Controversies

The Olympic Games are normally a spectacle that showcase competition with an equal amount of hope and national pride for those representing their respective countries. But this time around, the summer games that were delayed by a year are unfolding under a cloud of global doom and gloom due to the strain of safety protocols required by the global pandemic and cultural discord that spans borders.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The NOlympics Games: Hours before opening ceremony in a near-empty stadium, furious protesters call for the Tokyo Olympics to be scrapped

Protesters demanding the Tokyo Olympics are scrapped have gathered in the Japanese capital just hours before the Games are due to kick off. Angry locals waving banners that read 'NOlympics' and 'Cancel the Tokyo Olympics' were pictured in Tokyo at a torch relay event - which this year sees 'runners' walk just a few steps before passing the flame over to avoid the risk of Covid infections.
Tennisdallassun.com

Naomi Osaka lights Tokyo Olympics cauldron in 'eerily empty' stadium

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron as the Tokyo Games opened on Friday after a year's delay due to the pandemic and with the threat of coronavirus hanging over the competition. LIVE | Tokyo Olympics. Osaka lifted the torch to the gleaming cauldron, which had unfurled at...
SoccerCBS Sports

Tokyo Olympics: Sweden crush USWNT to end 44-match unbeaten streak as Summer Games kick off

The United States women's national team fell 3-0 to Sweden in their opening group stage match. It was a dominant performance from Sweden who out played the USWNT across the pitch. As Megan Rapinoe put, "We got bopped." Stina Blackstenius scored twice and Lina Hurtig added a third for Sweden. The USWNT offered little in response, with Christen Press's 71st minute miss comprising their best chance. The blowout was the first 3-0 loss handed to the team since their 2017 loss to France during the SheBelieves Cup.
Sportskfgo.com

Olympics-Badminton-Smash kings and queens hold court at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (Reuters) – Badminton’s shuttlecock, with its open cone of goose feathers embedded in a rounded cork base, doesn’t look designed for speed, yet it can move faster than projectiles in any other racket sport. To do that, it has to be smashed, and not all smashes are equal. Smashes...
SciencePublic Radio International PRI

What makes the delta variant so surprising, and not surprising

The delta variant of COVID-19 has swept the globe. It’s now confirmed in at least 130 countries. It’s more transmissible, it's fitter, and with that, new outbreaks have prompted governments from Australia to Japan to reimpose restrictions. New data on transmission also has US health leaders reassessing guidelines, too, and ramping up vaccine incentives. This back and forth over developments with the virus may seem really confusing. Host Marco Werman speaks with Dr. Michael Marks, a researcher at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, about what scientists are learning about the variant.
WorldMetro International

Olympics-Belarus athlete enters Poland’s embassy in Tokyo after refusing to return home

TOKYO (Reuters) -A Belarusian athlete at the centre of an Olympic standoff with her own country walked into Poland’s embassy in Japan on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/exclusive-olympics-belarusian-athlete-says-she-was-taken-airport-go-home-after-2021-08-01 home she said she was being forced to take against her wishes by her team. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya,...
WorldVoice of America

Belarus Athlete 'Safe and Secure' in Tokyo as Poland, Czech Offer Visas

TOKYO - A Belarusian athlete at the center of an Olympic standoff with her own country walked into Poland's embassy in Japan on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight home she said she was being forced to take against her wishes by her team. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy