Pandemic-delayed Tokyo Summer Olympic Games kick off to mostly empty stadium

Top of The World — our morning news roundup written by editors at The World. Subscribe here. Opening ceremonies for the long-awaited Summer Olympic Games kicked off on Friday in Tokyo. The event opened to a mostly empty stadium amid precautions against COVID-19, as cases in the host city hit a six-month high. Meant to take place in 2020, the games were delayed by a year because of the pandemic. Nino Salukvadze of Georgia became the first female athlete to appear for her ninth Olympic Games. And 12-year-old table tennis player Hend Zaza of Syria is the youngest at this year’s competition. Also, two-time Olympic medalist Mohamed Sbihi became the first Muslim flag bearer for Team Great Britain.