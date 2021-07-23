Cancel
What's riskier for young soccer players, practice or game time?

By American Academy of Neurology
Cover picture for the articleFor young soccer players, participating in repetitive technical training activities involving heading during practice may result in more total head impacts but playing in scrimmages or actual soccer games may result in greater magnitude head impacts. That's according to a small, preliminary study released today that will be presented at the American Academy of Neurology's Sports Concussion Conference, July 30-31, 2021.

