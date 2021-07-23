Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Links between genetic risk, glaucoma prevalence examined

MedicalXpress
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(HealthDay)—Polygenic variants are associated with comparable risk for developing open-angle glaucoma as that associated with the most common single-gene pathogenic variant, according to a study published online July 15 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Owen M. Siggs, M.D., D.Phil., from Flinders University in Bedford Park, Australia, and colleagues used data from 2,507...

medicalxpress.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Angle Glaucoma#Gene#Prevalence#Jama Ophthalmology#Flinders University#Australian#Anzrag#Biobank#Myoc#Pty Ltd#Healthday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Health
Country
New Zealand
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Early rhythm control key in A-fib and heart failure

(HealthDay)—For patients with atrial fibrillation and signs and symptoms of heart failure, early rhythm control (ERC) therapy reduces cardiovascular events, according to a study published online July 30 in Circulation to coincide with the annual meeting of the Heart Rhythm Society, held from July 28 to 31 in Boston. Andreas...
Mental HealthNew York Post

Cannabis abuse linked to higher risk of schizophrenia: study

Marijuana-associated schizophrenia is on the rise. A new study out of Denmark has found that, in the past 25 years, the number of schizophrenia cases correlated with cannabis use has increased: While only 2 percent of schizophrenia diagnoses in 1995 were associated with marijuana use, by 2010, that figure had risen to approximately 8 percent.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Newly identified ultra-rare inherited genetic variants may confer significant autism risk

Researchers have identified a rare class of genetic differences transmitted from parents without autism to their affected children with autism and determined that they are most prominent in "multiplex" families with more than one family member on the spectrum. These findings are reported in Recent ultra-rare inherited variants implicate new autism candidate risk genes, a new study published in Nature Genetics.
Public Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Link Between Long Covid and Chronic Fatigue

About 20 percent of people who were infected with Covid-19 develop "long Covid," and chronic fatigue is the most common symptom. Myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue is a debilitating condition that has several possible causes, one of which is a viral infection. More than a quarter of people infected with SARS developed...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

The Link Between ADHD and Overstimulation

If you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), some clothing or food textures can cause sensory overload. It’s natural to be sensitive to your environment. Sometimes the music is simply too loud, or someone nearby is wearing a strong perfume. But if you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), too...
Public HealthMedical News Today

What is the link between hepatitis C and COVID-19?

People living with chronic hepatitis C have a higher risk of developing severe COVID-19 symptoms than individuals without the condition. Those who do develop severe illness may also have a higher risk of liver damage. However, a. found that despite the higher risk for severe illness, people with hepatitis C...
ScienceGenetic Engineering News

Glaucoma Prediction Improved by New Genetic Test

Glaucoma is a group of eye diseases that can cause vision loss and blindness by damaging a nerve in the back of the eye called the optic nerve. It is the second leading cause of blindness worldwide and can be difficult to predict and diagnose. Researchers are looking for new ways to predict glaucoma before onset. A new study by Flinders University, the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute, and other collaborators reveals a new genetic test for glaucoma. The researchers say the test has the ability to identify 15 times more people at high risk of glaucoma than an existing genetic test.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Global prevalence of young-onset dementia examined

(HealthDay)—The overall global age-standardized prevalence of young-onset dementia (YOD), in which symptoms start before age 65 years, is 119.0 per 100,000 population, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online July 19 in JAMA Neurology. Stevie Hendricks, from Maastricht University in the Netherlands, and colleagues examined the global prevalence...
Healthstudyfinds.org

New glaucoma test is 15 times more likely to detect high-risk patients

ADELAIDE, Australia — Glaucoma is often parodied in movies and TV as a half-baked excuse for marijuana use. In real life, however, the eye condition is the number one cause of blindness on a worldwide scale. On a positive note, researchers at Flinders University report that a promising newly developed glaucoma test is the best yet. The new test is capable of identifying 15 times the number of people at high risk of glaucoma that existing genetic tests discover.
DiabetesEurekAlert

Examining association between cycling, risk of death among people with diabetes

What The Study Did: This study investigated the association between time spent cycling and the risk of death from cardiovascular disease or any other cause among people with diabetes. Authors: Mathias Ried-Larsen, Ph.D., of Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, is the corresponding author. To access the embargoed study: Visit our For The...
Diseases & Treatmentspharmaceutical-journal.com

Prenatal exposure to paracetamol associated with increased risk of autism and ADHD

Children who are prenatally exposed to paracetamol are more likely to develop symptoms of autism spectrum conditions (ASC) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), results published in the European Journal of Epidemiology (28 May 2021) have suggested​[1]​. In a collaborative study of six European population-based birth/child cohorts, including a UK...
Diseases & Treatmentsneurology.org

Paraneoplastic AQP4-IgG–Seropositive Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder Associated With Teratoma

Results A 27-year-old woman presented with diplopia, facial nerve palsy, paraplegia, sensory dysfunction of lower limbs, dysuria, nausea, and vomiting. Spinal cord MRI detected an extensive longitudinal lesion in the spinal cord, and brain MRI detected abnormal lesions in the right cerebral peduncle and tegmentum of the pons. CSF analysis revealed positive oligoclonal IgG bands (OCBs). The patient tested positive for AQP4-IgG, confirming a diagnosis of NMOSD. An abdominal CT scan detected an ovarian tumor. After steroid therapy and tumor removal, the patient progressively improved, with only mild sensory dysfunction. Histopathologic analysis of the tumor revealed a teratoma and the presence of glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP)+ neural tissue with AQP4 immunoreactivity, accompanied by lymphocyte infiltration. Including the present case, there have been 6 reported cases of AQP4-IgG–seropositive NMOSD associated with ovarian teratoma (mean onset age, 32.7 years). Of these patients, 5 (83%) presented with nausea and/or vomiting, positive OCB, and dorsal brainstem involvement. Pathologic analyses of the teratoma were available in 5 cases, including the present case, revealing neural tissue with AQP4 immunoreactivity and lymphocyte infiltration in all cases.
Diseases & Treatmentsajmc.com

Adjuvant Acupuncture Treatment Linked With Daily Living, Motor Function Improvement in Parkinson Disease

Patients with Parkinson disease treated with acupuncture-related therapies combined with conventional medication exhibited significant improvements in motor function and experiences of daily living, although the quality of findings may warrant future research. Acupuncture-related therapies in combination with traditional anti-parkinsonian medications may provide significant motor and quality of life benefits for...
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Heterogeneous effects of genetic risk for Alzheimer’s disease on the phenome

Here we report how four major forms of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) genetic risk—APOE-ε4, APOE-ε2, polygenic risk and familial risk—are associated with 273 traits in ~500,000 individuals in the UK Biobank. The traits cover blood biochemistry and cell traits, metabolic and general health, psychosocial health, and cognitive function. The difference in the profile of traits associated with the different forms of AD risk is striking and may contribute to heterogenous presentation of the disease. However, we also identify traits significantly associated with multiple forms of AD genetic risk, as well as traits showing significant changes across ages in those at high risk of AD, which may point to their potential roles in AD etiology. Finally, we highlight how survivor effects, in particular those relating to shared risks of cardiovascular disease and AD, can generate associations that may mislead interpretation in epidemiological AD studies. The UK Biobank provides a unique opportunity to powerfully compare the effects of different forms of AD genetic risk on the phenome in the same cohort.
San Francisco, CANews-Medical.net

Study reports no link between coffee consumption and cardiac arrhythmia

In the largest study of its kind, an investigation by UC San Francisco has found no evidence that moderate coffee consumption can cause cardiac arrhythmia. In fact, each additional daily cup of coffee consumed among several hundred thousand individuals was associated with a 3 percent lower risk of any arrhythmia occurring, including atrial fibrillation, premature ventricular contractions, or other common heart conditions, the researchers report. The study included a four-year follow up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy