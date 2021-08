The platform revealed the gaming application on the iOS device for the first time in the mid of the prior year and it had to confiscate all games in order to get accepted. According to sources, the platform was testing to run its gaming service a month before on iOS devices like iPhones and iPads. Users can now play elementary games like Solitaire and racing games on the website. The platform is not a key competitor in the gaming community so far, as it has still 1500,000 monthly active users but still, it is now concentrating more on streamers to show their gameplays for their followers. As soon as the platform gets more gaming users, it will launch more exciting games for them. Still, it has included famous names to its collection such as Asphalt 9 and Assassin Creed.