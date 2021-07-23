Body recovered believed to be missing Richmond teenager, police say

The county coroner is trying to identify a body recovered Thursday near Point Pinole in San Pablo Bay.

Richmond police say they believe it is Antione Whittley.

The 17-year-old was last seen on February 10 when a rideshare driver dropped him off on the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge.

At a February news conference, police said the teen and a friend took hallucinogenic drugs and that Antoine was acting paranoid. Antoine then ordered a ride share to take him home. That driver told police he was worried about Antoine's behavior.

Richmond police released new details about the night 17-year-old Antoine Whittley disappeared and put out a plea for the public's help.

"While he was driving on Interstate 580, he became concerned about Antoine's behavior in the backseat of his car and he got to the point where he was actually watching him in the rearview mirror and missed the Point Richmond exit. This caused the rideshare driver to end up going onto the Richmond San Rafael Bridge," Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy said.

The driver told police he explained the mistake to Antoine and said he would have to cross the bridge and then turn around.

"While on the bridge, Antoine accused the driver of kidnapping him, and physically attacked the driver while on the bridge. He asked the driver to stop his car, which the driver initially refused and said let me take you to the other side of the bridge, but due to the assault that was occurring at the time, the driver made the decision to stop the car, midspan. Antoine physically climbed over the driver and exited out the driver's door of the vehicle," Sgt. Pomeroy said.

Antoine then called his friend, KJ.

"Antoine stated that he was on the bridge and said, told KJ, that they were trying to kidnap me, and I am walking on the bridge now. He also told KJ, I may have to jump off. Those were the last words that KJ heard from Antoine, the phone disconnected," Sgt. Pomeroy.

Police say there is no evidence of a crime.