Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delcambre, LA

Delcambre Police seeking information on hit and run involving a bicyclist

By KATC News
Posted by 
KATC News
KATC News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ck2Q7_0b5s7ux200

The Delcambre Police Department is seeking to identity the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit and run on Thursday.

Police say that vehicle struck a bicyclist on East Main Street at its intersection with Dooley Street at around 2:00 pm. The bicyclist received minor injuries.

The vehicle, according to police, is a gray Kia Optima. It should have damage to the front grill and hood area.

Anyone who can identity the vehicle is asked to call 337-685-4404 with any information. Callers will remain anonymous.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

KATC News

KATC News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Traffic
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Delcambre, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Cyclist#Traffic Accident#Delcambre Police#Kia#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Ville Platte, LAPosted by
KATC News

Man dead, woman wounded in Ville Platte

Ville Platte Police are working what they believe was an attempted murder-suicide that happened Sunday morning. Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue tells KATC that a man shot his girlfriend and then turned the gun on himself. The woman was airlifted to an area hospital. Lartigue says he does not know her condition.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Fatal crash involving 18-wheeler I-10 W to Lake Charles

At 4: 15 P.M. Friday afternoon, Troop D received reports of an accident on I-10 westbound about four miles east of Lake Charles. Trooper Derek Sengal with Troop D updated KATC that an accident occurred when a 2012 Freightliner 18-wheeler reared a BMW in the outside lane of I-10 W near Iowa and Lake Charles.
Lake Charles, LAPosted by
KATC News

Teen arrested in Lake Charles shooting

Lake Charles Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week. Officers responded to Huber Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening, July 27, where they discovered two victims with gunshot wounds. They were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Youngsville, LAPosted by
KATC News

Youngsville officer dies from COVID complications

The Youngsville Community is mourning the loss of one of their police officers due to complications from COVID. Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says that officer Randy Guidry, 34, died from complications due to COVID. Boudreaux says that he was a veteran officer with two years of employment with the Youngsville PD.

Comments / 0

Community Policy