Mineral County, MT

Search continues for woman last seen in Mineral County

The search is continuing in Mineral County for a woman who was reported missing earlier this week.

Mineral County Sheriff Mike Toth told MTN News crews from Missoula County joined the search for 34-year-old Rebekah Barsotti on Thursday.

Barsotti -- whose vehicle was found at the rest area by mile marker 71 on Interstate 90 -- was last seen on Tuesday at around 2:15 p.m.

Sheriff Toth told MTN News says divers and cameras were used to search the river on Thursday, but Barsotti was not located.

She is described as being 5'5" tall and weighing 135 pounds. Barsotti has blue eyes and sandy hair.

Anyone with information about Barsotti's whereabouts is asked to contact the Mineral County Sheriff's Office at (406) 822-3555.

