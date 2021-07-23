Cancel
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale Airport Again At Capacity, Off-Site Parking Opens

By STAFF REPORT
A recent day at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. The airport reports all garages are at capacity as of noon on Friday, July 23rd, 2021.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The crazy summer travel season continues with Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport just announcing that again, all parking spaces are taken and the airport’s off-site parking lot is in operation.

The lot is located at 2755 SW 42nd Street. Parking is $10 a day, you may stay for a maximum of 7 days, and you must pay by credit card.

Unofficial lots also remain available in the area. They are run by private companies and will shuttle you to and from the airport. Pricing varies.

The FLL overflow lot is located west of I-95 on SW 42nd Street.

The Fort Lauderdale Airport is also reminding travelers that the mask mandate remains in effect. Anyone who refuses to wear a mask in the airport — or on a plane — faces fines, penalties and potential criminal charges. The Transportation Security Administration will not let you through security if you are not wearing an approved facial covering.

Most airlines continue to prohibit facial coverings with vents, bandanas and neck gaiters.

