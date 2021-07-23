Cancel
Oklahoma State

Texas and Oklahoma to SEC? Live news updates as Big 12 powers kick start conference realignment

By Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege Football Playoff expansion and the name, image and likeness developments have been more than enough to keep the college football news cycle moving at a rapid pace. Nothing truly piques the interest of college football fans like conference realignment talk, however, and that's exactly what's been dropped in our laps this week. Texas and Oklahoma intend to announce their decision to leave the Big 12 in favor of a move to the SEC within the next "24-28 hours," sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.

#Sec#Big 12 Conference#Texas Legislature#Texas Tech#American Football#Sec#College Football Playoff#Cbs Sports#The Houston Chronicle#Sooners#Lone Star State#Aac#Athletic#Texas Oklahoma#Aggies#Texas A M University#Ou#Oklahomans#House
Related
NFLRichmond.com

Teel: ACC 'seems positive and unified' with realignment talk ignited anew

On the evening of July 20, the ACC saluted retired commissioner John Swofford with a soirée at the Charlotte Westin hotel. More than 200 invited guests attended, including SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Few, if any, in that second-floor ballroom, many of them high-ranking administrators from across the country, realized Sankey...
247Sports

Greg Sankey addresses the possibility of Oklahoma, Texas joining SEC prior to 2025

The first domino in conference realignment has toppled with Texas and Oklahoma accepting invitations to join the SEC. However, neither school plans to compete in the SEC until July 1, 2025, when the Big 12’s grant of rights agreement expires. During Friday’s edition of the Paul Finebaum Show, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about the chances of Oklahoma and Texas actually joining the conference ahead of 2025.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Barry Switzer Says 1 School Is Hurt Most By Oklahoma, Texas

Oklahoma and Texas’ move to the SEC has sparked plenty of debate about what this addition means for the conference’s existing 14 teams. Barry Switzer, who has deep connections with both the SEC and the Big 12, believes this move will benefit the Arkansas Razorbacks. Switzer served as a player/assistant...
Newport Plain Talk

This is the Worst County to Live in Tennessee

Life expectancy fell by 1.5 years in the United States in 2020. The decline, driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis, represents the most pronounced regression in public health in the United States since World War II. While the most recent dip in life expectancy in the U.S....
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sportsthespun.com

Big 12 Reportedly Considering Merger With Another Conference

The race to form super conferences within college football is on. Texas and Oklahoma are headed to the SEC, so where does the Big 12 go from here? The Pac-12 isn’t just an option, but is involved in ongoing discussions among conference leaders. On thursday, conference leaders discussed “reaching out”...
Oklahoma Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Jimbo Fisher warns Texas, Oklahoma about joining the SEC: 'Be careful what you ask for'

The Houston Chronicle’s Brent Zwerneman dropped a bombshell report about Texas and Oklahoma having interest in joining the SEC. Zwerneman wrote that a source indicates an “announcement could come within a couple of weeks concerning the potential addition of UT and OU to the league.” The SEC would then be set to become the first 16-team Super Conference in college football.
Politicssaturdaydownsouth.com

Conference realignment: Report reveals where West Virginia could land if it leaves Big 12

The future of the Big 12 is highly uncertain as it begins to look like Oklahoma and Texas will leave the conference to join the SEC. Reports have ranged from the Big 12 potentially merging with the Pac-12, Kansas reaching out to the Big Ten, the Big 12 looking to add new teams from conferences such as the ACC and the AAC turning the tables and looking to poach from the Big 12 leftovers.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Bold Predictions: Ohio State will move to the SEC

All this week, LGHL writers will be bring you articles focusing on their biggest and boldest predictions. Check out all of our “Bold Predictions” articles throughout the week HERE. Whether you disagree, let us know what you think in the comments below and on Twitter @Landgrant33. Full disclosure: I’ve been...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

What if Penn State actually joins the SEC?

Conference realignment rumors are swirling, including speculation that three Big Ten teams could wind up in the SEC, which would have major implications for Penn State. With conference realignment rumors swirling and the ‘super conference’ phrase becoming more prevalent, is it possible Penn State could actually leave the Big Ten and join the SEC?
College Sports247Sports

Texas Longhorns move to SEC: Sam Acho predicts delay in playoff expansion

The Texas Longhorns are officially off to the SEC, as the board of regents and the conference have both voted unanimously to approve the move from the Big 12 to the SEC in 2025. This move by the Longhorns — along with fellow Big 12 foe Oklahoma — is altering the future of college sports and will likely delay the expected expansion of the College Football Playoff. Former Texas linebacker and ESPN analyst Sam Acho explained more on Get Up! on Firday morning.
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee offers quarterback Avery Johnson

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback prospect Avery Johnson. “Blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson said on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback prospect is from Maize High School in Maize,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Franchise Threatening Move To Austin, Texas

The state of Texas is currently home to two NFL franchises – the Dallas Cowboys and the Houston Texans. Could there soon be a third?. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Seth Wickersham, the Buffalo Bills could threaten a move to Austin, Texas. The Bills are reportedly unhappy with their stadium situation.

Comments / 0

