Texas and Oklahoma to SEC? Live news updates as Big 12 powers kick start conference realignment

College Football Playoff expansion and the name, image and likeness developments have been more than enough to keep the college football news cycle moving at a rapid pace. Nothing truly piques the interest of college football fans like conference realignment talk, however, and that's exactly what's been dropped in our laps this week. Texas and Oklahoma intend to announce their decision to leave the Big 12 in favor of a move to the SEC within the next "24-28 hours," sources tell CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd.