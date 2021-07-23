Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Cleveland MLB team announces new name

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDoFG_0b5s7kN000
  • The new name will go into effect at the end of the 2021 season.
  • “We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said in a statement.
  • The Cleveland Indians have faced pressure for years to drop the name considered to be offensive to Native Americans.

The Cleveland MLB team will soon have a new name.

The ballclub announced Friday via a Twitter video narrated by actor Tom Hanks that the franchise will be called the Cleveland Guardians, dispensing with the Indians moniker that has been criticized for being offensive to Native Americans.

The new name will go into effect at the end of the 2021 season.

“We are excited to usher in the next era of the deep history of baseball in Cleveland,” team owner and chairman Paul Dolan said in a statement.

“Cleveland has and always will be the most important part of our identity. Therefore, we wanted a name that strongly represents the pride, resiliency and loyalty of Clevelanders. ‘Guardians’ reflects those attributes that define us while drawing on the iconic Guardians of Traffic just outside the ballpark on the Hope Memorial Bridge,” he said.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“While ‘Indians’ will always be a part of our history, our new name will help unify our fans and city as we are all Cleveland Guardians,” he added.

The team said it surveyed more than 40,000 fans about potential names and conducted more than 140 hours of interviews with supporters to land on a name.

The organization began having conversations with local community members and Native American groups about the name change last summer as a nationwide reckoning on race unfolded following the death of George Floyd. The team announced in December it was searching for its fifth name in franchise history.

The team has been known as the Indians since 1915.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

CULTURAL PRESSURES RUNNING HIGH AS MARTIN SCORSESE STARTS FILMING ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

290K+
Followers
30K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Name Change#Native Americans#Cleveland Mlb#The Cleveland Indians#The Cleveland Guardians#Indians#Clevelanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
MLB Teams
Cleveland Indians
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
MLBthecomeback.com

Phillies prospect Daniel Brito has surgery after collapsing during game; Triple-A doubleheader postponed

Philadelphia Phillies minor-league infielder Daniel Brito suffered a medical emergency on the field during the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ Triple-A game against the Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals’ affiliate) on Saturday, leading to the doubleheader being postponed. According to the Democrat and Chronicle, the third baseman “apparently suffered some type of...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Video: Incredible First Pitch At Padres Game Is Going Viral

An incredible first pitch thrown out at the San Diego Padres game is rightfully going viral on social media this weekend. Demi Bagby, a 20-year-old crossfit athlete and body builder, threw out the first pitch at the Padres vs. Rockies game earlier this week. It is arguably the most impressive...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To ‘Greatest First Pitch Of All-Time’

What’s the best “first pitch” you’ve ever seen at a baseball game? Whatever it is, it probably isn’t topping the one thrown by Demi Bagby at a recent San Diego Padres vs. Colorado Rockies game. Bagby’s first pitch is being deemed by many to be the “greatest first pitch in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Daniel Johnson starting for Cleveland Friday

Cleveland Indians outfielder Daniel Johnson is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Johnson is getting the nod in right field while batting sixth in the order against White Sox starter Lance Lynn. Our models project Johnson for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home...
MLBPosted by
Cleveland.com

Has Terry Francona managed his final game for the Cleveland Indians?

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Stunning news from the Indians Thursday that manager Terry Francona is stepping away from the team for health reasons effective immediately. Joe Noga and Paul Hoynes react to Francona’s decision on Friday’s podcast. Having trouble seeing the audio player on mobile? Click here. Other topics covered on...
MLBwcn247.com

Mets get Báez, Williams from Cubs for outfield prospect

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have acquired flashy shortstop Javier Báez and pitcher Trevor Williams from the Chicago Cubs for outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. Báez, a two-time All-Star and 2020 Gold Glove winner, gives the NL East leaders an immediate fill-in for injured buddy Francisco Lindor at shortstop. Lindor is sidelined with a strained oblique and isn’t expected back until at least mid-to-late August. Báez, who can become a free agent after the season, is batting .248 with 22 home runs and 65 RBIs. He also leads the National League with 131 strikeouts and has made 18 errors in 88 games. When Lindor returns, Báez could move to second base or even third.
MLBYardbarker

Seby Zavala produces incredible MLB first with three-homer game

Seby Zavala went from being a little-known rookie catcher for the Chicago White Sox to the answer to an MLB trivia question in just one night. Zavala, a 27-year-old rookie for the White Sox, came into Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a .125 career average and no home runs in 17 games. That changed pretty quickly against Cleveland, as Zavala out of nowhere hit three home runs — the first three of his career. It was a feat no one in the history of the American or National Leagues has ever accomplished.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

OTD in 2016: Mets Retire Mike Piazza’s No. 31

On July 24, 2016, Mike Piazza became just the second player to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame as a New York Met. Six days later, he further ensured his legacy in Queens. Piazza joined fellow Hall of Famer Tom Seaver, Gil Hodges, and Casey Stengel in having his number retired by the Mets.
MLBnumberfire.com

Roberto Perez in Cleveland's Friday lineup

Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez is starting Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Perez is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order against White Sox starter Lance Lynn. Our models project Perez for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
MLBDodger Insider

Washington Nationals acquire Richard Guasch, Drew Millas and Seth Shuman

The Washington Nationals acquired right-handed pitcher Richard Guasch, catcher Drew Millas and right-handed pitcher Seth Shuman from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for catcher Yan Gomes, infielder/outfielder Josh Harrison and cash considerations on Friday. Guasch, 23, joins the Nationals after going 1–4 with a 4.67 ERA in 13 games (nine...
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: How Nick Madrigal can be a valuable piece

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) As the dust settles from Jed Hoyer’s massive teardown, the future of the Chicago Cubs is a bit more clear with the returns they got from key veteran pieces. The deal which sent stud closer Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox brought back second baseman Nick Madrigal to the North Side. Madrigal, 24, will miss the remainder of the 2021 season due to a hamstring injury but looks to be ready to suit up in blue this coming spring.
MLBDodger Insider

Washington Nationals acquire top prospects in exchange for Max Scherzer and Trea Turner

The Washington Nationals acquired catcher Keibert Ruiz, right-handed pitcher Josiah Gray, right-handed pitcher Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner. Washington Nationals Managing Principal Owner Mark D. Lerner made the following statement regarding Max Scherzer...

Comments / 2

Community Policy