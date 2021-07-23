Cancel
Gloucester County, NJ

Target to hire 4,000 workers in the NJ area

By Bill Doyle
If you are looking for a job, Target has good news for you: they are hiring about 4,000 new employees to support their New Jersey operations. They are opening a new fulfillment center in Gloucester County and need people to staff it. The company says the positions will pay $20 an hour with a 401(k) plan and tuition reimbursement. There’s another perk, as well: a $2,000 signing bonus for employees that kicks in after 90 days of employment for those hired before Oct. 30. Some other positions offer an even higher signing bonus of $3,000.

