Target to hire 4,000 workers in the NJ area

If you are looking for a job, Target has good news for you: they are hiring about 4,000 new employees to support their New Jersey operations. They are opening a new fulfillment center in Gloucester County and need people to staff it. The company says the positions will pay $20 an hour with a 401(k) plan and tuition reimbursement. There’s another perk, as well: a $2,000 signing bonus for employees that kicks in after 90 days of employment for those hired before Oct. 30. Some other positions offer an even higher signing bonus of $3,000.