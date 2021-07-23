Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

Interior secretary visits new public lands HQ in Colorado

crossroadstoday.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInterior Secretary Deb Haaland is paying her first visit Friday to the new Colorado headquarters of her department’s Bureau of Land Management after its relocation from the nation’s capital by the Trump administration sparked criticism that the move was intended to gut the agency that oversees vast tracts of public lands in the West.

www.crossroadstoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
State
Colorado State
State
Oregon State
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Jared Polis
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado Senate#Public Lands#Preparedness#State Of Colorado#Interior#Hq#Bureau Of Land Management#Blm#Headwaters Economics#Democratic#Republican#Senate Energy#Gop#Apple#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Colorado StateGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Guest Editorial: Bennet and Hickenlooper should defend Colorado

Despite fanfare about her visit to Colorado last week, the decision to keep the Bureau of Land Management headquarters in Grand Junction does not begin and end with Interior Secretary Deb Haaland. The BLM’s future rests in the hands of Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. They must use their power to do the right thing or get the blame for another Colorado loss.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Haaland, Native American leaders press for Indigenous land protections | Biden to return to pre-Obama water protections | Western governors ask Biden for aid on wildfires

TGIF! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack . Today we’re looking at the EPA’s plans for...
Congress & CourtsHouston Chronicle

Interior secretary accused of defying U.S. judge on oil leasing

Six weeks after a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to resume selling oil and gas leases on federal land, there’s no sign it has and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland struggled Tuesday to explain why. “We are evaluating our options,” Haaland told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee amid...
Congress & Courtsaspenpublicradio.org

Interior Secretary Advocates For Big Budget Increase On Capitol Hill

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland faced lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday as she advocated for an $18 billion budget increase for her department next year. The money would go towards advancing renewable energy projects, expanding wildland fire programs and boosting public safety on reservations. But questions from senators on the Energy...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

U.S. Interior Secretary Joins Governor Northam, Senator Kaine to Announce New Actions to Advance Offshore Wind in Virginia

~ Bureau of Ocean Energy Management to initiate environmental review for Virginia’s large-scale commercial offshore wind project ~. NORFOLK—Governor Ralph Northam today welcomed U.S. Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to the Commonwealth to tour The Port of Virginia and discuss offshore wind industry supply chain opportunities together with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, and other federal, state, and local officials. During the visit, Secretary Haaland announced that Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will initiate its environmental review for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial project located 27 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach. The issuance of a Notice of Intent (NOI) from BOEM marks the first major milestone in the federal permitting of the 2.6-gigawatt large-scale commercial wind project. “The demand for offshore wind energy has never been greater. Meanwhile, recent technological advances, falling costs, and tremendous economic potential make offshore wind a promising avenue for diversifying our national energy portfolio, creating good-paying union jobs, and tackling climate change,” said Secretary Deb Haaland. “Today’s tour and meetings were a great chance to learn about the Commonwealth’s continued leadership role in developing the offshore wind industry and attracting and supporting the domestic supply chain.” “Virginia is all in on offshore wind. We are developing the infrastructure, workforce, supply chain, and manufacturing capabilities needed to capture the many benefits of this emerging industry,” said Governor Northam. “This announcement puts our Commonwealth on a path to harnessing the power of wind to produce affordable and reliable renewable energy, create thousands of new jobs, and meet our ambitious climate goals. We are grateful for the federal government’s partnership as we work to advance our clean energy future with this large-scale commercial wind project along Virginia’s coast.” Today’s announcement follows a recent agreement between BOEM and the North Atlantic Division of the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) that will give the federal agencies additional scientific and technical resources to evaluate offshore wind projects. The initiative, which was developed in partnership with Old Dominion University and facilitated by the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME), is critical to ensuring new offshore wind leases are approved in a timely manner. Virginia’s offshore wind project will be among the first in the nation to undergo this new federal permitting process designed to accelerate offshore wind development in the United States. “Investing in clean energy is an invaluable investment in our future,” said Senator Kaine. “I was so glad to join Governor Northam today in welcoming Secretary Haaland on her tour of the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project in Hampton Roads—among the first in the nation to use the new federal permitting initiative. Virginia is grateful for the Secretary’s announcement, and I will continue to support Virginia’s growing offshore wind industry to protect the environment, create jobs, and strengthen our clean energy economy.” More information about the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind commercial (CVOW-C) project, the BOEM’s environmental review process, and the virtual public meetings can be found at boem.gov/CVOW-C. “Building a domestic offshore wind supply chain is a key step needed to meet this administration’s goal of 30 gigawatts by 2030,” said BOEM Director Amanda Lefton. “If approved, the CVOW-C project will represent another step forward to help the United States leverage existing manufacturing and workforce capabilities to grow a network of domestic suppliers.”
Colorado StateNECN

Baker Visits Colorado to Discuss Elections

Gov. Charlie Baker will spend the first half of this week in Colorado meeting with other Republican governors focused on upcoming elections. After signing the overdue annual state budget on Friday, Baker is traveling Sunday to Aspen for meetings of the Republican Governors Association, with plans to return to Massachusetts on Wednesday afternoon, according to an aide.
Washington, DCWalla Walla Union-Bulletin

‘People’s ears are opening’: Totem pole carved by Lummi Nation members arrives in D.C. after cross-country journey to call attention to sacred sites

WASHINGTON — After a journey that began on the shore of the Salish Sea in Northwestern Washington months earlier, a totem pole carved by members of the Lummi Nation arrived Thursday on the National Mall, the culmination of a cross-country tour to call attention to sacred Indigenous sites. Standing in...
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Defense secretary’s visit highlights Arctic importance

News-Miner opinion: With Russia expanding its military reach into the Arctic in what The New York Times refers to as a nascent Very Cold War, it is no surprise U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin visited military installations near Fairbanks on his way to the Indo-Pacific region. Alaska, after all,...
Cache County, UTkvnutalk

Cache County Council to dabble in national politics – Cache Valley Daily

CACHE COUNTY – In an unusual foray into national politics, the Cache County Council will consider a resolution opposing President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Bureau of Land Management during a special session slated for Tuesday evening. Resolution 2021-17 accuses controversial nominee Tracy Stone-Manning of having long-standing ties to...
Grand Junction, COGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Now more than ever, BLM needs Stone-Manning

All of us in Colorado know how lucky we are to have abundant public lands where we can hike, camp, fish, hunt, mountain bike and so much more. The Grand Junction region is particularly fortunate with recreation opportunities on lands that are managed by the Bureau of Land Management. But even as these lands are becoming wildly popular with the public, they are also facing unprecedented stresses from drought, wildfire, invasive species, and climate change. That’s why it’s so important for the agency to be led by someone who understands the competing interests on our lands, has broad experience dealing with the challenges, and has a strong record of building partnerships that last. Tracy Stone-Manning, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the agency, has just the right experience, temperament, and vision to be that leader.
San Diego County, CAeastcountymagazine.org

FEDERAL INDIAN BOARDING SCHOOL INITIATIVE ANNOUNCED BY INTERIOR SECRETARY HAALAND

Outlines Path Forward on Troubled Legacy of Federal Boarding School Policies in Remarks to National Congress of American Indians. June 22, 2021 (Washington D.C.) -- In remarks to the National Congress of American Indians 2021 Mid Year Conference today, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced a Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive review of the troubled legacy of federal boarding school policies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy