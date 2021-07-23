Cancel
New warning system to sound alarm on rainforest 'tipping points'

By Thomson Reuters Foundation
Agriculture Online
 9 days ago

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new early warning system using satellite data to sound the alarm on growing threats to the world's tropical forests, including worsening drought and logging, aims to stop them reaching a point of no return, scientists said on Friday. Backed by the...

www.agriculture.com

