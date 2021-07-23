Cancel
POTUS

Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam USA just entered the stadium as first lady Jill Biden cheered them on. The US has more than 200 athletes walking in the ceremony. Biden is leading the US delegation at the 2020 Tokyo Games, and is one of just 950 VIP guests at the Opening Ceremony. This is...

Related
WorldHello Magazine

Al Roker updates fans with concerning video from Tokyo

Al Roker was overwhelmed with well-wishes on Wednesday after a video he shared sparked concern. The Today show weatherman found himself in some frightening conditions while in Tokyo where he is providing coverage of the Olympics. Al took to Instagram to share footage of an unbelievable thunder and lightning storm...
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lara Trump sparks outrage for saying many hope US Olympian Gwen Berry loses over race protest

Lara Trump sparked outrage after she said many probably hope US Olympian Gwen Berry doesn’t make it to the podium in the hammer throw because the athlete and activist said she would use the global stage to take a stand for “oppressed people”. Athlete Gwen Berry has said that she would protest the US national anthem on the podium if given the chance. At the US track and field Olympic trials, Ms Berry turned away from the American flag. She advanced to the Olympic final on Sunday after facing calls from conservatives that she be banned from competing for...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Former US Gymnast Has Telling Admission On Simone Biles

Simone Biles had to unfortunately withdraw from several events at the Tokyo Olympics due to mental health concerns. “I didn’t want to go into any of the other events second-guessing myself,” Biles said, via the Associated Press. “So, I thought it would be better if I took a step back and let these girls go out there and do their job.”
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Belarusian sprinter refuses to leave Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - A Belarusian sprinter refused to get on a flight from Tokyo on Sunday after being taken to the airport against her wishes by her team following her complaints about national coaching staff at the Olympic Games. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24, sought protection from Japanese police at...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Poland offers asylum to Belarus runner as husband hurriedly flees to Ukraine

Poland has offered asylum to Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya after the athlete claimed team officials had tried to force her to return to Belarus.At the same time, it was reported that her husband had fled to Ukraine from Belarus.On Sunday, images began circulating of Ms Tsimanouskaya refusing to board a plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport. She was apparently being taken out of Tokyo “against her will” after criticising national coaches for the Belarus team over their preparations for the Games.Later, the sprinter presented herself at the Polish embassy in Tokyo, where she is believed to be seeking a Polish visa....
CyclingPosted by
The US Sun

Olympic cyclist in bizarre crash as handlebars snap off at 65kmh after ‘incredibly rare’ equipment fail at Tokyo 2020

AUSTRALIAN cyclist Alex Porter was left utterly confused after he crashed in the Olympic men's team pursuit when his handlebars snapped off. The 25-year-old went down at around 65km/h [40mph] and his three teammates swiftly put their hands up to indicate they would like a restart, something which was permitted due to the nature of the crash.

