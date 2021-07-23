Star of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why announces gender transition

S tar of Netflix series 13 Reasons Why Tommy Dorfman announced a gender transition on Thursday.

The 29-year-old actor plays the character Ryan Shaver in the show, which addresses topics such as teenage rape and suicide.

"I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically. Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman," Dorfman said Thursday. "I’ve been living in this other version of coming out where I don’t feel safe enough to talk about it, so I just do it."

"But I recognize that transitioning is beautiful," Dorfman told Time . "Why not let the world see what that looks like? So I kept, on Instagram, a diaristic time capsule instead — one that shows a body living in a more fluid space."

Dorfman's pronouns are now "she" and "her," and she has been privately living as a transgender woman for years prior.

Dorfman is keeping her birth name , Tommy, despite the gender transition.

"I’m named after my mom’s brother who passed a month after I was born, and I feel very connected to that name, to an uncle who held me as he was dying. This is an evolution of Tommy. I’m becoming more Tommy," Dorfman said.

“I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man. I love him so much, but we’ve been learning that as a trans woman, what I’m interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man,” Dorfman said. “So we’ve had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends. Transitioning has been liberating and clarifying.”

The show 13 Reasons Why prompted media backlash when it first aired for appearing to romanticize suicide to its teenage audience.