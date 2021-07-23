Cancel
Two Rivers, WI

Two Rivers' famous Snowfest back in action

By Caroline Hogan
NBC 26 WGBA
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kGNtr_0b5s5pbp00

The city of Two Rivers is hosting its yearly Snowfest, starting Friday, July 23 with events running through Sunday, July 25. The fair is free of charge and filled with fun for families and kids, including music, food, carnival rides, and more. This year's event is being held at two neighboring locations: Walsh Field and Neshotah Park.

The headline reads: "Rocking snow in the middle of summer since 1937." While the state sees a lot of snow every winter, this fair remembers a time when the city of Two Rivers saw snow in July. Truly, a sight to see! And the weekend is no different.

The origins of Snowfest begin when a group of workers in the city uncovered a four-by-ten-foot mound of snow, in the middle of summer, no less. Since then, the city has used this historic moment as a reason to celebrate. Thus, July 24, 1937, kicked off the very first Snowfest. In fact, back in the 40s, 50s, and 60s, the town would crown a Snow Queen.

One of the bigger and more anticipated parts of the weekend is on Saturday. Since 1937, the Snowfest parade has featured clowns, cheer groups, high school bands, crowds, balloons, veterans, floats, and yes, SNOW! This year's parade begins on 12th Street near the public works garage and proceeds up Washington Street through downtown to 21st Street.

There's merchandise available, and options to volunteer and support Snowfest, so it can continue for many more years to come.

