Taylorsville, UT

Can you identify these fraudsters? Taylorsville police need your help

By Jack Helean
Posted by 
FOX 13 News
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xuj8r_0b5s5oyK00

The Taylorsville police department on Friday asked for help identifying a man and two women accused of fraud.

Police said, someone recently broke into a home in Roy and stole a purse containing many personal belongings, including checks and credit cards.

Additionally, the two women suspects are accused of check fraud, while attempting to cash a check linked to the residential burglary. Police said they were driving a white mini-van. The man allegedly used the victim's credit card at a store in Taylorsville.

If you recognize any of these suspects, police urge you to call the Taylorsville police department at 801-963-5400.

Comments / 11

