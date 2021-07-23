Cancel
LIST: 26 Aggies officially competing in Tokyo Olympics

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 9 days ago
As hundreds of athletes arrive in Tokyo for the summer Olympic games, 26 will be current and former student-athletes from Aggieland.

Representing over a dozen nations, these Aggies will also be joined by A&M staff member, Alex Dawson, who will be managing the U.S. Swim Team.

Aggies competing will include:

Basketball:
Adaora Elonu ’12 – Nigeria
Khris Middleton ’13 – USA

Swimming/Diving:
Alia Atkinson ’10 – Jamaica
Aviv Barzelay ’25 – Israel
McKenna de Bever ’19 – Peru
Amini Fonua – Tonga
Beryl Gastaldello ’18 – France
Munzy Kabbara ’25 – Lebanon
Alais Kalonji ’19 – France
Angel Martinez ’17 – Mexico
Sydney Pickrem ’19 – Canada

Golf:
Adria Arnaus ’16

Track & Field:
Bryce Deadmon ’19 – USA
Tyra Gittens ’21 – Trinidad & Tobago
Ariana Ince ’15 – USA
Fred Kerley ’19 – USA
Annie Kunz ’15 – USA
Maggie Malone ’16 – USA
Athing Mu ’24 – USA
Lindon Victor ’18 – Grenada
Charokee Young ’23 – Jamaica
Deon Lendore ’15 – Trinidad and Tobago
Yasser Mohamed Tahar Triki ’21 – Algeria
Emmanuel Yeboah ’22 – Ghana

Softball:
Victoria Vidales ’18 – Mexico

Tennis:
Austin Krajicek ’11 – USA

For a full list of their competition schedule, read here !

