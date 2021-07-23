LIST: 26 Aggies officially competing in Tokyo Olympics

As hundreds of athletes arrive in Tokyo for the summer Olympic games, 26 will be current and former student-athletes from Aggieland.

Representing over a dozen nations, these Aggies will also be joined by A&M staff member, Alex Dawson, who will be managing the U.S. Swim Team.

Aggies competing will include:

Basketball:

Adaora Elonu ’12 – Nigeria

Khris Middleton ’13 – USA

Swimming/Diving:

Alia Atkinson ’10 – Jamaica

Aviv Barzelay ’25 – Israel

McKenna de Bever ’19 – Peru

Amini Fonua – Tonga

Beryl Gastaldello ’18 – France

Munzy Kabbara ’25 – Lebanon

Alais Kalonji ’19 – France

Angel Martinez ’17 – Mexico

Sydney Pickrem ’19 – Canada

Golf:

Adria Arnaus ’16

Track & Field:

Bryce Deadmon ’19 – USA

Tyra Gittens ’21 – Trinidad & Tobago

Ariana Ince ’15 – USA

Fred Kerley ’19 – USA

Annie Kunz ’15 – USA

Maggie Malone ’16 – USA

Athing Mu ’24 – USA

Lindon Victor ’18 – Grenada

Charokee Young ’23 – Jamaica

Deon Lendore ’15 – Trinidad and Tobago

Yasser Mohamed Tahar Triki ’21 – Algeria

Emmanuel Yeboah ’22 – Ghana

Softball:

Victoria Vidales ’18 – Mexico

Tennis:

Austin Krajicek ’11 – USA

For a full list of their competition schedule, read here !

