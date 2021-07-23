Cancel
Raiders tight end Darren Waller hosts youth football camp

By KTNV Staff
 9 days ago
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller held a youth football camp on Thursday.

Kids from 3rd through 8th grade were handpicked by the City of Las Vegas to participate in the camp and meet Waller.

The camp was held at the All-American Park off of South Buffalo Drive.

