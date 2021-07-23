Cancel
Dallas, TX

Man shot, killed trying to stop disturbance in West Dallas, police say

WFAA
WFAA
 9 days ago
A man who was trying to stop a disturbance in West Dallas was shot and killed Thursday night, police said.

Josue Monsivais-Rodriguez, 22, was shot multiple times, according to a police news release.

Officers had responded about 9:20 p.m. to the 1700 block of Pueblo Street, where Monsivais-Rodriguez had tried to stop a disturbance. Police did not say what kind of disturbance was happening.

Monsivais-Rodriguez was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police on Friday were still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about is asked to contact detective Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 130669-2021.

