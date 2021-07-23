Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

KOAA Survey: What new Olympic sport are most looking forward to?

By News5 Staff
Posted by 
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0okgVX_0b5s5RcV00

The 2021 Olympic Games being held in Tokyo will feature more different sporting competitions than any other Olympics.

The list this year includes four new sports and two returning sports. An IOC policy change in 2014 took effect starting with the Tokyo Games that allows the host nation’s organizing committee to propose new events for its event.

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

Karate originated in Japan, so it is fitting it will debut as an Olympic sport during the Tokyo Games.

The competition will have two different events, kata and kumite. In kata, the athletes will be judged on form and technique, and in kumite, athletes will go head-to-head on the mat. There are about 80 athletes expected to participate.

Skateboarding will appear for the first time in Tokyo and is already included in the line-up for Paris in 2024.

The Olympic version will be split into two formats, street and park. The street competition will take place on a course featuring stairs, rails and other obstacles. The park competition will be at a dome-shaped bowl and participants will be judged on their ability to maintain flow while executing tricks.

There are 80 athletes from 18 countries participating in the skateboarding events.

Sports climbing will include three disciplines: speed, bouldering, and lead.
The speed event is simply that: two athletes go head-to-head climbing a 15-meter wall to see who reaches the top first. Bouldering involves navigating different routes across 4.5-meter-high boulders.

And lead climbing will have athletes climb as high as they can on a 15-meter wall in six minutes. About 40 athletes are expected to participate.

Surfing will make its debut in Tokyo and is slated to appear again in Paris. About 40 athletes from 20 different countries will be competing. The schedule for surfing events will be dependent on conditions.

3x3 Basketball will also be a new feature at the Tokyo Games. The sport is inspired by pick-up or street basketball commonly played in our communities.

This version of basketball is played on a half-sized court, the teams switch between offense and defense, and shoot into a single hoop. Each team will consist of four players, with three on the court, and one sub.
___

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.
News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

Comments / 0

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics Basketball#Olympic Sport#Speed Climbing#Skateboarding#Ioc#Roku#Firetv#Appletv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Facebook
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsHuffingtonPost

Ex-U.S. Gymnast Dominique Moceanu Shows Brutal Example Of How She Had No Say At Olympics

Ex-U.S. Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu feels Simone Biles’ pain ― and her own. After Biles dropped out of the Tokyo Olympics’ team competition and the all-around for mental health reasons, Moceanu recalled a time when she had no say in her own welfare at the Games. The 1996 gold medalist shared an old clip of her, already nursing a leg injury, falling on her head on the balance beam in the competition:
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

USA's mixed 4x400m relay team is DISQUALIFIED at the Tokyo Olympics after Lynna Irby was ruled to have stood outside the zone when she took the baton from Elija Goodwin

USA's mixed 4x400meter relay team has been disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics after a handoff violation. The US team finished first in qualifiers and breezed into Friday's semi-finals but a bad pass between 22-year-old runners Lynna Irby and Elija Godwin has stopped them from going for the gold. The pair...
Swimming & Surfinghngn.com

Olympic Gold Medalist Caeleb Dressel Admits He Does Not Keep His Medals, Here's Why

Caeleb Dressel, who holds a total of 15 world championship medals, said that medals are unimportant to him. He even said that he does not keep his medals. Caeleb Dressel of Team USA has already won four Olympic gold medals, two from Rio 2016 and two from this week. In the four Tokyo Olympics 2020 events that he will participate in, he has a chance to win four more gold medals, according to a recently published article in MSN News.
SocietyBleacher Report

USA Olympic Fencers Wear Pink Masks to Protest Alen Hadzic's Presence on Team

United States fencers Jake Hoyle, Curtis McDowald and Yeisser Ramirez wore pink masks Friday in protest of epee teammate Alen Hadzic and in solidarity with sexual assault survivors, according to a report from Tasneem Nashrulla and Brianna Sacks of BuzzFeed News. Three women have accused Hadzic of sexual misconduct. He...
SportsPosted by
AFP

Biles out of more Olympic events as doping case rocks athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. - Okagbare fails doping test - The morning action at the Olympic Stadium was overshadowed by Okagbare's failed doping test.
SportsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Why Sunisa Lee Says She is Deleting Her Twitter After Uneven Bars Final

After scoring the bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for uneven bars, Team USA gymnast, Sunisa Lee says she’s going to take a break from Twitter for a while. According to People, Lee told reporters at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in order to prepare for the upcoming beam finals, she is going to stay off social media and possibly delete Twitter. “Instagram is not as bad because I can’t really see what people, but [on] Twitter, it’s just so easy to see everything,” Lee states. She also notes that TikTok is her “getaway” app, so it’s just fun to have.
AnimalsPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Competition Horse Jet Set Sadly Euthanized After Accident in Japan

Today, Switzerland remembers one of its equine athletes in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Jet Set. After suffering a severe injury, the owners and athlete decided to euthanize him. Jet Set was a 14-year-old gelding who competed in the Equestrian Event alongside rider Robin Godel. While completing the final jump on Tokyo’s Sea Forest cross country course, Jet Set became lame, limping profusely. Following the race, Gobel’s team a veterinarian came to the fence where the horse was for initial review of the injury. The team then transferred him to a clinic where they could perform an ultrasound on his leg.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Sha'Carri Richardson Delivers Strong Message About The Olympic 100-Meter Final

Sha’Carri Richardson left conjecture over how she would have done in the Olympic 100-meter final to others on Twitter. The American track star, left off the Olympic team for using marijuana, had only positive vibes on Saturday to send to Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson for their gold, silver and bronze-winning performance in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy