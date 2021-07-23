Cancel
Buffalo, NY

Canisius College to raze former Sears parking ramp, replace it with surface lot

By James Fink
Buffalo Business First
Buffalo Business First
 9 days ago
Canisius is using the proceeds from the pending sale of two buildings on the Main Street campus to fund the demolition of an aging parking ramp.

